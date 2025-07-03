Brewers vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total
After splitting yesterday’s doubleheader, the Brewers and Mets return to Citi Field once more tonight to close out their three-game set. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST. Both…
After splitting yesterday's doubleheader, the Brewers and Mets return to Citi Field once more tonight to close out their three-game set. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.
Both teams flexed their offenses during the day-night doubleheader, with Joey Ortiz's grand slam securing the early 7-2 win for the Brewers. The Mets, with Brandon Nimmo crushing a grand slam from the leadoff position, returned the favor with a 7-3 win of their own.
Today, Milwaukee (48–38) sends veteran left-hander Jose Quintana (6–2, 3.30 ERA) to the mound to start against his former team. He'll face fellow lefty David Peterson (5–4, 3.30 ERA), who has given up five runs in each of his last two starts.
At the plate, the Brewers' Christian Yelich homered in both games yesterday, pushing his season total to 17. Pete Alonso (.287, 18 HR, 66 RBI) continues to drive the offense for New York, which owns a 30–13 home record and sits two games behind the Phillies in the NL East.
Spread
- Brewers +1.5 (-167)
- Mets -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline
- Brewers +132
- Mets -151
Total
- OVER 8 (-114)
- UNDER 8 (-103)
*The above data was collected on July 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in eight of the Brewers' last 12 games.
- The total has gone OVER in all of the Mets' last five games.
- The Brewers are 14-5 straight up in their last 19 games against the Mets.
- The Mets are 3-7 straight up in their past 10 games.
- The Brewers are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games.
- The Mets are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games.
Brewers vs Mets Injury Reports
Brewers
- Brandon Woodruff, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/ankle/shoulder).
- Connor Thomas, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).
- Garrett Mitchell, CF — 10-day IL (shoulder).
- Robert Gasser, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).
- Nestor Cortes, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).
- Blake Perkins, CF — 60-day IL (shin).
Mets
- Brooks Raley, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).
- Griffin Canning, SP — 60-day IL (Achilles).
- Jesse Winker, LF — 60-day IL (oblique).
- Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/oblique).
- Kodai Senga, SP — 15-day IL (hamstring).
Brewers vs Mets Predictions and Picks
"The Brewers have lost two of three games after a four-game win streak, and the Mets snapped their four-game losing streak in Game 2 of a doubleheader yesterday. New York has hit the skids with only four wins in their last 18 games and had only totaled six runs in four games before scoring seven runs in their last one ... While the Mets have the better lineup and bullpen, Quintana will have the better outing, and Milwaukee will take the finale against the reeling team from the Big Apple." — Jason Green, Statsalt.
"New York was finally able to snap their losing streak with a win on Wednesday night, but they have scored two runs or fewer in four of their last five games. The Mets are 30-13 at home this year, while the Brewers are 21-21 on the road. Milwaukee is battling with the Cubs in the NL Central, and they are starting Quintana, who has allowed 4, 0, and 5 earned runs in his last three outings. New York is going with Peterson, who has allowed 10 earned runs and 13 hits over his last 8.2 innings. Take the over here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place.