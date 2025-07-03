Brewers vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 02: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets doubles on a sharp line drive during the eighth inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on July 02, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

After splitting yesterday's doubleheader, the Brewers and Mets return to Citi Field once more tonight to close out their three-game set. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.

Both teams flexed their offenses during the day-night doubleheader, with Joey Ortiz's grand slam securing the early 7-2 win for the Brewers. The Mets, with Brandon Nimmo crushing a grand slam from the leadoff position, returned the favor with a 7-3 win of their own.

Today, Milwaukee (48–38) sends veteran left-hander Jose Quintana (6–2, 3.30 ERA) to the mound to start against his former team. He'll face fellow lefty David Peterson (5–4, 3.30 ERA), who has given up five runs in each of his last two starts.

At the plate, the Brewers' Christian Yelich homered in both games yesterday, pushing his season total to 17. Pete Alonso (.287, 18 HR, 66 RBI) continues to drive the offense for New York, which owns a 30–13 home record and sits two games behind the Phillies in the NL East.

Spread

Brewers +1.5 (-167)

Mets -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline

Brewers +132

Mets -151

Total

OVER 8 (-114)

UNDER 8 (-103)

*The above data was collected on July 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of the Brewers' last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in all of the Mets' last five games.

The Brewers are 14-5 straight up in their last 19 games against the Mets.

The Mets are 3-7 straight up in their past 10 games.

The Brewers are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Mets are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games.

Brewers vs Mets Injury Reports

Brewers

Brandon Woodruff, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/ankle/shoulder).

Connor Thomas, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Garrett Mitchell, CF — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Robert Gasser, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Nestor Cortes, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Blake Perkins, CF — 60-day IL (shin).

Mets

Brooks Raley, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Griffin Canning, SP — 60-day IL (Achilles).

Jesse Winker, LF — 60-day IL (oblique).

Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/oblique).

Kodai Senga, SP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"The Brewers have lost two of three games after a four-game win streak, and the Mets snapped their four-game losing streak in Game 2 of a doubleheader yesterday. New York has hit the skids with only four wins in their last 18 games and had only totaled six runs in four games before scoring seven runs in their last one ... While the Mets have the better lineup and bullpen, Quintana will have the better outing, and Milwaukee will take the finale against the reeling team from the Big Apple." — Jason Green, Statsalt.