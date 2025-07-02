New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TORONTO, ON – JULY 1: Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Yankees reacts after coming out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 1, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of an increasingly important three-game set. New York currently holds first place in the AL East by a single game, just ahead of the Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays. While it is still early in the season, this series represents a huge moment for each team as they battle for top dog status against a divisional rival.

Unfortunately for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, he will have to count on Will Warren to start this massively consequential matchup. Warren has been one of the most unreliable arms in New York's rotation, posting a 4.37 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP over 17 starts. However, Warren's play has improved in recent outings, as he shut out the Athletics over six innings his last time on the bump. The righty has his work cut out for him against a Blue Jays' lineup that has scored five or more runs in five of their last six contests.

Opposite of Warren stands Toronto staple Jose Berrios. The veteran starter is in the midst of his fourth season with the Blue Jays, and it might end up being his best yet behind a 3.26 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP over 17 appearances. Those numbers are not the only factors working in Berrios' favor, as he has also been on a heater lately, shutting out the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox. Finally, the righty has a positive track record against the Yankees, shutting down his rival over five innings in his lone 2025 meeting against them.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Yankees (-125)

Blue Jays (+109)

Totals

OVER 9 (-110)

UNDER 9 (-107)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees are 38-47 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 17-25 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 19-15-2 in games following a New York defeat.

The Blue Jays are 51-34 ATS this season, one of the best records in the MLB.

The Blue Jays are 25-18 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 27-15-1 when Toronto plays at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Austin Wells, C - Day-to-Day.

Trent Grisham, CF - Day-to-Day.

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.

Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette, SS - Day-to-Day.

Anthony Santander, LF - Out.

Daulton Varsho, CF - Out.

Yimi Garcia, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Blue Jays took the first two games of this set as they battered the Yankees' bullpen for eight runs in the final two innings Tuesday afternoon. New York has trended in the wrong direction over the last month or so, posting a 13-14 mark in June and now 0-1 in July. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays were 16-10 in June, and Berrios has pitched well of late, though it hasn't overly reflected in his own personal win-loss record.