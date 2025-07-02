Daniel Jones’ Contract: A 42-Page Manifesto and Last-Minute Drama
A.J. Stevens crafted a massive 42-page document to secure Daniel Jones' $160 million deal with the Giants. The ink barely dried before the NFL's deadline hit.
"It was absurd at the time. Looking back, it's still absurd," said Stevens per NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov per bigblueview.com.
Stevens packed 41 pages with QB data spanning back to 2010. The actual money talk? That waited until the final page. The bold move paid off.
When the dust settled, Jones walked away with $40 million per year over four seasons. The clock ticked down to the final minutes as both sides rushed to finish.
Stevens dug through mountains of NFL records, studying how teams paid their signal-callers since 2010. His findings filled page after page before revealing the big ask.
Staff members started calling the thick stack of papers a "manifesto." The sheer size of the report turned heads in the front office.
This deal broke records and changed the game. Now other agents copy this strategy, bringing stats and history to the table when fighting for their players' worth.