Brewers vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 29: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

After yesterday's scheduled opener was rained out, the Brewers and Mets will play a day-night doubleheader today at Citi Field. First pitch of the day is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EST, while game two should begin at 7 p.m.

Milwaukee (47–37) will hand the ball to Jacob Misiorowski, who has dominated in his first year of big-league action. The 6-foot-7 right-hander is 3–0 with a 1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts in 16 innings. Misiorowski has allowed just three hits and one home run across his first three outings.

The Mets (48–37) had not named a starter for the nightcap as of this morning. Injuries have thinned New York's rotation, with Sean Manaea, Griffin Canning, and Kodai Senga among several pitchers on the injured list.

Despite the team's recent woes, the Mets boast one of the best home records in baseball at 29–12 and sit two games behind the Phillies in the NL East. The Brewers, 2.5 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central, were riding a five-game win streak before falling in extra innings to the Rockies on Sunday.

Spread

Brewers +1.5 (-192)

Mets -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Brewers +112

Mets -120

Total

Over 8 (-113)

Under 8 (-104)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games.

The total has gone over in five of the Mets' last six games.

The Brewers have won all of their last five road matchups against the Mets.

The Mets are 3-13 straight up in their past 16 games.

The Brewers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Mets are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games.

Brewers vs Mets Injury Reports

Brewers

Brandon Woodruff, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/ankle/shoulder).

Connor Thomas, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Garrett Mitchell, CF — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Robert Gasser, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Nestor Cortes, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Blake Perkins, CF — 60-day IL (shin).

Mets

Brooks Raley, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Griffin Canning, SP — 60-day IL (Achilles).

Jesse Winker, LF — 60-day IL (oblique).

Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/oblique).

Kodai Senga, SP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"The Mets are in the midst of a brutal stretch, losing 13 of their last 16 games, culminating with the Pirates sweeping them in their most recent series. This matchup is a terrible one for New York, as Tidwell has an ERA north of 10 and has given up nearly double as many hits as innings pitched in the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Misioroski has a 1.13 ERA in three starts, allowing just three total hits in 16.0 innings of work. With the Mets struggling overall, I can't back them with their worst starter on the mound in this matchup." — Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated

"New York stumbles into this series after a very embarrassing effort against the Pirates over the weekend, but they will look to bounce back at home here. The Brewers are 20-20 on the road this year, while the Mets are 29-12 at home. In game one, I think the Mets have the advantage, as they will come out strong and show some pride after their horrible series in Pittsburgh. In game two, we have to back Misiorowski, as he has been lights out." — David Racey, PickDawgz