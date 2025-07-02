Mets Let Go of Former Top Prospect Alex Ramirez After Hitting Woes

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 23: Alex Ramirez #96 of the New York Mets poses for a portrait at Clover Park on February 23, 2023 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The Mets cut ties with outfielder Alex Ramirez on Friday. The move opens a spot on their 40-man roster, ending his six-year stint with New York.

Since joining as a teen in 2019, Ramirez struggled at the plate. His time at Double-A Binghamton yielded weak results: a .222 average. In his final games, he mustered just seven doubles, two homers, and drove in 14 runs.

His best year came in 2022 while splitting time between St. Lucie and Brooklyn. That season shined bright: a .281 average, 30 doubles, seven triples, and 11 blasts over the fence. Such strong play shot him up to fourth among Mets prospects before 2023.

But things went south fast. His bat went cold: a measly .212 average. Worse still, he struck out in one of every four tries at the plate. This sharp drop pushed the team to cut loose a player they once saw as their next star.

Two pitchers, Grant Hartwig and Alex Young, also got the axe. With no arbitration rights, both moves gave the team more roster room to work with.