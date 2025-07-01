ContestsEvents
Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Yankees look to bounce back from their 5-4 Game 1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees are 48-36 and sit atop the AL East. In…

Michael Garaventa
TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 30: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a solo-home run in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 30, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees look to bounce back from their 5-4 Game 1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees are 48-36 and sit atop the AL East. In their Game 1 loss, New York jumped out to an early lead, scoring the first two runs and holding a 3-1 advantage in the sixth inning. However, Toronto responded with a four-run sixth and never looked back. The Yankees got one run closer in the eighth but ultimately fell short. The top and middle of the lineup performed well, but the defense was a bit sloppy, committing two errors.

The Blue Jays are 46-38 and third in the AL East. With their Game 1 win, Toronto is now just two games behind New York for first place in the division. The Jays have won two straight and recorded 10 hits in the opener. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the way with two hits and three RBIs.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (+102)
  • Blue Jays +1.5 (-124)

Moneyline

  • Yankees -169
  • Blue Jays +142

Total

  • OVER 7.5 (-113)
  • UNDER 7.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on July 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

  • The total has gone UNDER in 15 of NY Yankees' last 18 games.
  • NY Yankees are 4-2 SU in their last six games against Toronto.
  • The total has gone UNDER in seven of NY Yankees' last eight games on the road.
  • The total has gone OVER in five of Toronto's last seven games.
  • Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
  • The total has gone OVER in 10 of Toronto's last 13 games against NY Yankees.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

New York Yankees

  • Trent Grisham, CF - Day-to-day
  • Austin Wells, C - Day-to-day
  • Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day il

Toronto Blue Jays

  • George Springer, RF - Day-to-day
  • Bo Bichette, SS - Day-to-day
  • Anthony Santander, RF - 10-day il
  • Adrian Pinto, 2B - Day-to-day
  • Daulton Varsho, CF - 10-day il
  • Franklin Rojas, C - Day-to-day
  • Jaden Rudd, CF - Day-to-day
  • Josh Kasevich, SS - Day-to-day

Yankees vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

New York is 22-19 on the road and 5-5 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank fifth in runs scored, 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks fifth in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs; he went 0-for-2 with two walks in Game 1. New York will look to build an early lead and avoid giving up big innings defensively. On the mound for the Yankees is Max Fried (10-2, 2.00 ERA), who has eight quality starts this season and has been racking up strikeouts lately.

Toronto is 26-16 at home and 6-4 in its last ten games. The Blue Jays rank 15th in runs scored, third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff is ranked 21st in ERA. Alejandro Kirk leads the team in batting average and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 1. The Jays' offense has scored four or more runs in six of their last seven games, but they'll need more consistency from the pitching staff. Starting for Toronto is Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.21 ERA), who has five quality starts this season and is coming off his best outing of the year, which was an eight-inning, two-hit shutout against the Cleveland Guardians.

Best Bet: New York Spread

The Yankees will look to bounce back after giving up a small lead in Game 1. Aside from his last outing, Gausman has been allowing a fair number of walks and home runs, and that's something the Yankees are well-equipped to capitalize on. Meanwhile, Fried has been as consistent as they come on the mound this season.

Michael Garaventa
