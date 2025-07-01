Brewers vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 29: Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Mets will try to get back on track tonight at Citi Field as they open a three-game series against the visiting Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.

New York (48–37) was swept for the third time in five series over the weekend in Pittsburgh, losing by a combined score of 30–4. Despite the skid, the Mets remain just two games behind the Phillies in the NL East and are 29–12 at home this season.

Right-hander Clay Holmes (8–4, 2.97 ERA) gets the start for the Mets, coming off a one-run performance in his last time out. He'll face Brewers ace Freddy Peralta (8–4, 2.90), who's struck out 98 batters in 93 innings and owns a 1.13 WHIP.

Milwaukee (47–37) is coming off an extra-innings loss to the Rockies on Sunday but has won five of its last seven. The Brewers sit two games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

Pete Alonso (.291 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI) and Juan Soto (20 HR) continue to anchor the Mets' offense, while Christian Yelich (16 HR, 60 RBI) and Sal Frelick (.300 AVG) lead the way for Milwaukee.

Spread

Brewers +1.5 (-185)

Mets -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Brewers +113

Mets -125

Total

Over 8 (-120)

Under 8 (+100)

The above data was collected on July 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers are 13-4 straight up in their last 17 matchups against the Mets.

The Mets are 3-13 straight up in their last 16 games.

The Brewers are 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Mets are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games..

The Brewers are 4-0 in the last four times they played as the underdog .

The Mets are 3-3 in their last six times playing as favorites.

Brewers vs Mets Injury Reports

Brewers

Brandon Woodruff, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/ankle/shoulder).

Connor Thomas, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Garrett Mitchell, CF — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Robert Gasser, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Nestor Cortes, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Blake Perkins, CF — 60-day IL (shin).

Mets

Brooks Raley, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Griffin Canning, SP — 60-day IL (Achillies).

Jesse Winker, LF — 60-day IL (oblique).

Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/oblique).

Kodai Senga, SP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"Freddy Peralta has been dominant against the Mets in past meetings, and he enters this matchup backed by a red-hot offense averaging an MLB-best 6.5 runs per game over the last 15 contests. Meanwhile, the Mets have averaged just 2.9 runs per game during that same span and are coming off a demoralizing sweep at the hands of the Pirates .... Milwaukee's bats are clicking, their bullpen is in better form, and Peralta's confidence is sky-high against this Mets squad. With all of that considered, how can you not love the dog here? The Brewers are the clear value side." — David Delano, Winners and Whiners

"New York stumbles into this series after a very embarrassing effort against the Pirates over the weekend, but they will look to bounce back at home here. The Brewers are 20-20 on the road this year, while the Mets are 29-12 at home. Milwaukee has won eight of their last ten games .... The Mets are obviously in a tough spot right now, but they have played well at home, and I think they will show some pride here. Take the Mets to win." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place