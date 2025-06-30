Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Giants Comeback Amid Salary Cap and Talent Concerns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Odell Beckham Jr. speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City.

At MetLife Stadium, Odell Beckham Jr. shared an Instagram snap with his son. The post sparked wild talk among fans about his possible Giants comeback.

"Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy shxt here. We changed the game n inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do," wrote Beckham per Fansided.

Rookie star Malik Nabers fired up speculation with his reply: "We still got work to do." The first-year standout made his mark with 109 catches, turning them into 1,204 yards and seven scores across 15 matchups.

Money stands in the way of any Giants-Beckham reunion. The team's tight budget shows just $3.8 million for next year's spending.

Recent stats cast doubt on Beckham's impact. His Miami stint yielded just nine catches for 55 yards in nine games. Four years have passed since his last 1,000-yard showing.

Age and health issues cloud the picture for the 32-year-old star. Since 2020, he's struggled to stay on the field, twice breaking the nine-game mark.

The Giants' receiving corps needs a boost. Take away Nabers, and you won't find a single 1,000-yard season among the current group.

During a packed NYC fan gathering, someone yelled about his Giants return. Beckham shot back, "I got you," but no real talks have started yet.