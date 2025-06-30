New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his fourth inning two run home run against the Athletics with teammate Cody Bellinger #35 at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees appear to be well ahead of the third-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. But by the end of this week's four-game series above the border, Toronto could lead the division.

The Pinstripes will try to widen a three-game lead over the Blue Jays, starting with tonight's series opener at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EST. Toronto comes off successful trips to Cleveland and Boston, coming within two runs of sweeping the Guardians last week. The Yankees have lost two road series in a row.

Aaron Judge's two home runs led New York to a 12-5 victory at home in Sunday afternoon's rubber match with Oakland. Oddsmakers seem to think such momentum will help New York conquer its road woes.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+124)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Yankees -138

Blue Jays +128

Total

Over 8.5 (-103)

Under 8.5 (-114)

*The above data was collected on June 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Trends

The New York Yankees are 1-5 in their last six road games.

Totals have gone under in five of New York's last seven games.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 1-3 in their last four home games.

Totals have gone over in each of the matchup's last six games in Toronto.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day IL with an ankle injury.

Relief pitcher Yerry De los Santos is on the 15-day IL with right elbow discomfort.

Relief pitcher Brent Headrick is on MiLB rehab duty with an undisclosed injury.

Toronto Blue Jays

Relief pitcher Ryan Burr is on MiLB rehab duty with a shoulder injury.

Center fielder Daulton Varsho remains on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury.

Right fielder Anthony Santander remains on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Yimi Garcia is questionable for the series with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Paxton Schultz is on the 15-day IL with right middle finger inflammation.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

In contrast to their weird hitting slump of late spring, the Yankees have blossomed into the kind of batting order that forces the hand of opposing teams. Judge's .722 slugging percentage is so fearsome that his walks alone will add to the Yankees' scoring. He's not the only one hurlers must throw away from, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. lighting up the diamond, and teammate Trent Grisham batting a sizzling .346.

Toronto could still put up a harder fight than in April's series loss at Yankee Stadium. Max Scherzer is the Blue Jays' probable starter against 9-5 Carlos Rodon following Scherzer's return to the rotation on June 27. Ian Hunter of Blue Jays Nation recapped the 40-year-old Scherzer's comeback start against the Guardians, "six hits, three earned runs, four strikeouts and three walks" in five innings pitched.