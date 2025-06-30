ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mets Hit Rock Bottom vs. Bucs

If this isn’t rock bottom, then what is? The New York Mets may have hit rock bottom when they got swept by the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, culminating…

Michael Cohen
Juan Soto looks on in disgust.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 29: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the seventh inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

If this isn't rock bottom, then what is?

The New York Mets may have hit rock bottom when they got swept by the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, culminating in a humiliating 12-1 smackdown on Sunday.

The Mets didn't just get swept, they got annihilated. The combined score of all three games reads like a football score: Pirates 30 - Mets 4. Let's hope the Steelers-Jets score isn't this ugly in a few months.

The minus-26 run differential is the worst such stat in a three-game series in Mets history, according to SNY. And this came against the lowest-scoring team in the National League.

The Mets' problem is clearly pitching. From injuries to the starting rotation to an overworked bullpen, nothing is going right right now for New York.

In the three games, Mets pitchers were charged with 29 runs, or an ERA of 9.67. Whether it was Frankie Montas, who gave up five runs in the first inning on Sunday, or Paul Blackburn, who couldn't get anyone out in his only inning on Saturday, or David Peterso,n who gave up a season high six runs on Friday. Nobody had an answer.

The Mets need some serious help in the pitching department, and it needs to come from outside in a serious move. Not a free agent signing like Richard Lovelady, who has given up four runs in just two outings with the Mets for a glorious 9.82 ERA. No, the Mets need to find serious relief help and a serious starting pitcher before it's too late.

Luis Severino might be available from the A's. Sandy Alcantra is a name that has been floated around from Miami. Would the Mets be willing to bite the bullet on a Jacob deGrom reunion? David Stearns and Steve Cohen need to get bold to save the season.

AROUND THE LEAGUE:
The Yankees are doing just fine, thank you! The Bronx Bombers took care of business against the A's over the weekend, winning two of three. Aaron Judge hit two bombs on Sunday to give him 30 on the year. For a man who hit 62 homers a couple yof ears ago, this has been the quietest road to 30 homers one can remember.

The Yankees have now won three of their last four, and may have gotten past some of their struggles during a brutal 12-game stretch where they went 3-9.

Oh, and the Subway Series is coming up on the 4th of July!

DIVISIONAL and WILD CARD RACES

It's getting interesting as we hit July on Tuesday. The AL East, NL East, NL Central, and NL West are all virtually up for grabs. The Rays are 1.5 games back of the Yankees, with the Blue Jays not far behind by three games.

In the NL East, the Phillies lead the Mets by 1.5 games. The Amazin's are lucky it's not more, the Phillies are only 5-5 in their last 10 games.

In the NL Central, five games separate four teams: the Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals, and Reds.

As for Wild Card, one can say at least nine teams in the AL and eight teams in the NL have a legit shot at one of the three wild card slots. That makes trades harder to come by as teams like the Royals, Red Sox, Twins, Braves, and D-Backs still might feel they have a shot if they get hot.

MLBNew YorkNew York Mets
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Tony Meola celebrates his career with the NY Red Bulls/Metro Stars.
Local SportsFormer Red Bulls Star Tony Meola Talks FIFA Club World CupMichael Cohen
Dylan harper (R) and Ace Bailey (L) were drafted into the NBA>
Local SportsRutgers Makes History at NBA Draft, while Nets Fans Crush GMMichael Cohen
FC MoTown takes on Jersey United AC
Local SportsFC MoTown Wins Battle of Jersey NPSL TeamsMichael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect