Free Jacks Win Third Straight MLR Title Over Houston in The Ocean State

In an exciting match at Centrville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, New England beat Houston 28-22, making history with their third straight Major League Rugby championship on June 28, 2025.

This victory sets a new record - the first three-peat in MLR history. Not since the Lakers' run from 2000-2002 has any U.S. pro team pulled off such an achievement. Rhode Island fans filled the stadium for what players are now calling "The Three-Jack."

The game went back and forth. Quick passes between Cam Nordli-Kelemeti, Le Roux Malan, and Brock Webster helped Paula Balekana score the first try. But Houston answered when Drake Davis, just out of LSU football, made it across the line.

"I'm just really proud of the boys for sticking to our game like we have all season when it's been tough. We're a really resilient group and we keep fighting back one play at a time," said Webster.

Coach Ryan Martin praised his team's gutsy play: "Sometimes when games are close, it's easy to close the shop and play conservatively. But we were really aggressive with our kicking... Even the very last play of the game we were trying to pass the ball on our tri-line... That's the way I've coached them all year, to pull the trigger."

A late yellow card to Piers Von Dadelszen put New England to the test. Playing a man down didn't shake them - they hung tough until Balekana locked up the win with a final try.

Leading the organization are co-owners Alex Magleby, Nate Ebner, and former Patriot Patrick Chung. With Magleby in charge, game days have become celebrations with festivals, tailgates, and music.

Good recruiting, combined with team bonding through yoga and pickleball, built this winning team. After games, players hang out, signing autographs and chatting with fans.