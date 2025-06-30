Former Red Bulls Star Tony Meola Talks FIFA Club World Cup

09 AUG 2015: New York Red Bulls former star Tony Meola thanks the crowd prior the game between the New York Red Bulls and the New York City FC played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison,NJ. The New York Red Bulls defeat New York City FC 2-0.

Tony Meola knows something about playing the sport of soccer in, as he likes to say, "the Great state of New Jersey." Born in Belleville, Meola grew up around the sport, becoming one of the nation's top goal tenders, earning a spot on a US Men's national team from 1988 through 2006, and a long career in Major League Soccer including stops with the New York MetroStars/Red Bulls from 1996-1998 and 2005-'06.

So when it comes to soccer, who better to discuss it, especially with the FIFA World Cup a year away from setting foot in Meola's home, the Garden State?

But before Team USA takes the field with other nations next year, the FIFA Club World Cup is grabbing all the headlines right now, and rightfully so. Stadiums across the country have been packed with legions of fans, from the Rose Bowl out in Pasadena, California to MetLife Stadium here in New Jersey.

Right now, the Club World Cup is in its round of 16. Palmerias and Chelsea advanced to the Elite 8 over the weekend. As did Bayerm, and Paris Saint-Germain F.C., who beat the lone MLS squad, Inter Miami 4-0 over the weekend.