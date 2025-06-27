Rangers Reveal 2025 Preseason Schedule: Featuring Hudson River Rivalry Games With Devils

MONTREAL, QC – OCTOBER 16: A close-up detail of the New York Rangers logo seen during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on October 16, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The New York Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1.

On Tuesday, the New York Rangers unveiled their six-game warmup slate for 2025-26. The schedule pits them against their cross-river foes from New Jersey to start and finish the September run.

The first puck drops in New Jersey on September 21. The final tune-up brings the Devils to Manhattan on October 2. Three games will be played at home, three on the road.

This matchup writes another chapter in a fierce NHL clash. New York holds the edge with 156 wins to New Jersey's 127, a 53.6% success rate in their meetings.

Recent clashes show the tide shifting back and forth. While New York claimed 6 of 10 past matchups, the Devils struck back with force. Their 4-0 win in the teams' last meeting sent a clear message.

The stakes climb higher in playoff showdowns. Seven postseason battles have split nearly even, New York leading 4-3. The Devils knocked out their rivals in a tight seven-game series just two years ago.

Fresh tensions sparked when Matt Rempe, now signed to a two-year contract, set off a bench-clearing incident on April 3, 2024.

"Let's hope under new head coach Mike Sullivan that the Rangers can turn things around and keep the Battle of the Hudson River secured," wrote Jennifer Streeter at Blue Line Station.

The 2012 Eastern Conference Finals stands out in this bitter feud. Despite high stakes, that six-game Devils victory saw just one fight break out.