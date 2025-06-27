New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United: Odds, Spread, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 24: New York Red Bulls celebrate after a goal by Cameron Harper #17 against the D.C. United during the first half of the match at Audi Field on May 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Once again, the New York Red Bulls look like fast starters and slow finishers. New York was on its way to a fourth win in five league appearances when the Red Bulls held a 1-0 lead over Toronto FC at the half on Wednesday. Forty-five minutes of playing time later, Toronto's lowly squad had claimed a point with a 1-1 draw.

It wasn't a very confident midweek performance … but the Red Bulls are getting a vote of confidence this weekend. Sportsbook odds favor New York over visiting Minnesota United by a firm margin, casting Minnesota as potentially dropping three points in the Big Apple this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The numbers likely stem from the Red Bulls' hot streak on home turf. While the Red Bulls have yet to play on their home grounds in June, no visiting team has been able to conquer the club there since April 19.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.25 (-115)

Minnesota United +0.25 (-105)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +115

Minnesota United +235

Draw +250

Total

Over 2.5 (-102)

Under 2.5 (-118)

The above data was collected on June 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have won five straight home games.

The Red Bulls have lost only once in six appearances since May 17.

Totals have gone over in each of Minnesota United's last three matches.

Minnesota has a 2-1-1 record against the New York Red Bulls in road games.

New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Defender Marcelo Morales is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.

Forward Wiktor Bogacz is out with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is questionable with an abdominal injury.

Minnesota United

Midfielder Carlos Harvey is out on national team duty.

Forward Tani Oluwaseyi is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Joseph Rosales is out on national team duty.

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is out on national team duty.

Forward Samuel Shashoua is out with a leg injury.

New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United Predictions and Picks

Minnesota's stingy back line has allowed the second-least number of goals in the Western Conference this season. That's a clue to the Saturday visitors' strong record on the road. Minnesota has three wins and only one loss away from home since visiting New York City FC for a 2-1 victory on April 6.

The Red Bulls' effort to bolster their lineup is still hitting snags. The upstart Polish forward Wiktor Bogacz returned home quickly after suiting up with his national team, only to take a spill in Wednesday's tie with Toronto. "(Bogacz) was forced off in the 77th minute of Wednesday's game due to an apparent injury," reported Rotowire on Thursday.