New York City FC vs CF Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

BRONX, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Thiago Martins #13 of New York City FC wears the captain’s armband at the start of the Major League Soccer match against the Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium on June 12, 2025 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Getty Images).

The international soccer season is full of weird betting odds on MLS contests, and New York City FC's visit to Montreal is no exception. NYCFC has climbed above .500 by means of a lively offense, losing just once in seven appearances. But the team's drawing plus-odds to beat one of the league's worst teams of 2025.

NYCFC will try to pay off those cautious odds by beating CF Montreal this Saturday at 7:30 pm. EST. The host Impact is in poor form with just 11 points on the year, currently the second-worst tally in the league.

Two factors are keeping the markets tight for Saturday. The first is Montreal's recent upset of NYCFC from May 10. The second is New York City's road record, a pale ledger of missed chances for months now.

Spread

New York City FC Ev (-128)

CF Montreal Ev (+108)

Moneyline

New York City FC +140

CF Montreal +185

Draw +255

Total

Over 2.5 (-120)

Under 2.5 (EV)

The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in four consecutive NYCFC appearances.

New York City has lost only once in its last seven matches.

Montreal has lost five of its last seven matches across competitions.

Five consecutive CF Montreal matches have gone over the betting total.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder James Sands is out with an ankle injury.

CF Montreal

Midfielder Olger Escobar is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Fabian Herbers is out with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Nathan Saliba is out on national team duty.

Forward Giacomo Vrioni is out with an elbow injury.

Defender Joel Waterman is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Bryce Duke is questionable with a lower body injury.

Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk is questionable with a lower body injury.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks

New York came closer to snapping its winless streak on the road in Nashville on May 31, but the early brace from streaky opposing striker Sam Surridge was too much to overcome and snag three points. In a mirror-image of what's happened to Atlanta United, the Pigeons' blue-collar back line struggles the most when it can't communicate enough. NYCFC even gave up a winner at Pittsburgh in the U.S. Open Cup, taking its star winger Hannes Wolf off the pitch before the end of a strange elimination defeat.

CF Montreal's lineup is worse off than simply being bad at soccer this June. L'Impact is also incomplete. Montreal is missing three players to national team duties, and five midfielders overall. Olivier Neven from Givemesport outlines how grim CF Montreal's record at home has been to this point in 2025: "Montréal's two wins … have come away from home. (It has) only managed to collect three points at Stade Saputo."