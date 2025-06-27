Mets vs Pirates Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Luis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets runs to first base during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images)

The New York Mets look to make it three wins in a row and get this short road trip off to a strong start.

The Mets are 48-34 and sit atop the NL East. They just split a four-game home series against the Atlanta Braves. Two games hit the over, two hit the under, and one was decided by a one-run loss. Prior to their current two-game win streak, New York had lost 10 of 11. They capped the series with a solid 4-0 win in the finale, with Pete Alonso going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 32-50 and last in the NL Central. They were off on Thursday after dropping two of three to the Milwaukee Brewers on the road. Two of those games were close, while Game 2 ended in a 9-3 loss. The offense has been inconsistent and was trending downward by the end of the series. In each of the last two losses, one bad inning early in the game proved costly.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+116)

Pirates +1.5 (-133)

Moneyline

Mets -146

Pirates +134

Total

OVER 8.5 (-101)

UNDER 8.5 (-116)

*The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

NY Mets are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games.

NY Mets are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against Pittsburgh.

NY Mets are 1-5 SU in their last six games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Pittsburgh's last nine games.

Pittsburgh is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Pittsburgh's last six games against NY Mets.

Mets vs Pirates Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day il

Mark Vientos, 3B - 10-day il

Jose Siri, CF - 60-day il

Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day il

Pittsburgh Pirates

Jack Brannigan, SS - Day-to-day

Ji Hwan Bae, CF - Day-to-day

Matt Gorski, 1B - Day-to-day

Endy Rodriguez, 1B - 60-day il

Enmanuel Valdez, 1B - 60-day il

Mets vs Pirates Predictions and Picks

New York is 19-22 on the road and 3-7 in its last ten games. The Mets rank 13th in runs scored, 18th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. On the mound, they lead the league in ERA. Juan Soto leads the team with 19 home runs and hit three homers with four RBIs in the series against Atlanta. The Mets will look to build on their current win streak and regain momentum against the struggling Pirates. Starting for New York is David Peterson (5-3, 3.18 ERA). He has six quality starts this season and allowed two runs in his previous outing against Pittsburgh on May 12.

Pittsburgh is 20-21 at home and 3-7 in its last ten games. The Pirates rank second-to-last in runs scored, 27th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and last in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks 14th in ERA. Bryan Reynolds leads the team in RBIs and is currently on a four-game hitting streak, with several doubles during that span. Pittsburgh has lost four straight series and will try to spark its below-average offense against the Mets' elite pitching. On the mound for the Pirates is Mitch Keller (1-10, 4.02 ERA). Don't let the record fool you, Keller has seven quality starts this season, but has suffered from poor run support. He also gave up two runs against the Mets on May 13.

Best Bet: Under