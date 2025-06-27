Athletics vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 in the game at Great American Ball Park on June 25, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Athletics look to get back in the win column and jumpstart their offense.

The A's are 33-50 and sit at the bottom of the AL West. They just dropped two of three on the road to the league-leading Detroit Tigers. The A's were blown out in two of the games but managed a 3-0 win in Game 2. They showed flashes of early offense in the series but struggled with consistency. In the finale, they were shut out 8-0 and managed just three hits.

The New York Yankees are 46-34 and first in the AL East. They also lost two of three on the road, falling to the Cincinnati Reds. The Yankees managed only one run early in the series but found their rhythm in the finale, winning 7-1. In that game, New York scored throughout, and leadoff hitter Trent Grisham went 4-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-108)

Yankees -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Athletics +199

Yankees -222

Total

OVER 8.5 (-102)

UNDER 8.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Athletics' last six games.

Athletics is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Athletics are 1-5 SU in their last six games against the NY Yankees.

The total has gone UNDER in six of NY Yankees' last six games.

The NY Yankees are 4-9 SU in their last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of NY Yankees' last five games against the Athletics.

Athletics vs Yankees Injury Reports

Athletics

Zack Gelof, 2B - 60-day IL

Shea Langeliers, C - 10-day IL

Miguel Andujar, LF - 10-day IL

New York Yankees

J.C. Escarra, C - Out

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Athletics vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

The Athletics are 18-23 on the road and 4-6 in their last ten games. They are tied for 15th in runs scored, rank 12th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. On the mound, they have the second-worst ERA in the league. Tyler Soderstrom leads the team in RBIs and has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games. Starting for Oakland is Mitch Spence (2-2, 3.84 ERA). While he doesn't have a quality start this season, he has allowed one run or fewer in three of his last four outings.

New York is 24-16 at home and also 4-6 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank fourth in runs scored, seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff is ranked seventh in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, and he's riding a four-game hitting streak. On the mound for New York is Will Warren (4-4, 4.66 ERA). He has posted a 3.47 ERA in June, with his last two outings being quality starts.