Athletics vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total
The Athletics look to get back in the win column and jumpstart their offense. The A’s are 33-50 and sit at the bottom of the AL West. They just dropped…
The Athletics look to get back in the win column and jumpstart their offense.
The A's are 33-50 and sit at the bottom of the AL West. They just dropped two of three on the road to the league-leading Detroit Tigers. The A's were blown out in two of the games but managed a 3-0 win in Game 2. They showed flashes of early offense in the series but struggled with consistency. In the finale, they were shut out 8-0 and managed just three hits.
The New York Yankees are 46-34 and first in the AL East. They also lost two of three on the road, falling to the Cincinnati Reds. The Yankees managed only one run early in the series but found their rhythm in the finale, winning 7-1. In that game, New York scored throughout, and leadoff hitter Trent Grisham went 4-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored.
Spread
- Athletics +1.5 (-108)
- Yankees -1.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Athletics +199
- Yankees -222
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-102)
- UNDER 8.5 (-113)
*The above data was collected on June 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Athletics vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Athletics' last six games.
- Athletics is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
- Athletics are 1-5 SU in their last six games against the NY Yankees.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of NY Yankees' last six games.
- The NY Yankees are 4-9 SU in their last 13 games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of NY Yankees' last five games against the Athletics.
Athletics vs Yankees Injury Reports
Athletics
- Zack Gelof, 2B - 60-day IL
- Shea Langeliers, C - 10-day IL
- Miguel Andujar, LF - 10-day IL
New York Yankees
- J.C. Escarra, C - Out
- Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL
Athletics vs Yankees Predictions and Picks
The Athletics are 18-23 on the road and 4-6 in their last ten games. They are tied for 15th in runs scored, rank 12th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. On the mound, they have the second-worst ERA in the league. Tyler Soderstrom leads the team in RBIs and has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games. Starting for Oakland is Mitch Spence (2-2, 3.84 ERA). While he doesn't have a quality start this season, he has allowed one run or fewer in three of his last four outings.
New York is 24-16 at home and also 4-6 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank fourth in runs scored, seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff is ranked seventh in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, and he's riding a four-game hitting streak. On the mound for New York is Will Warren (4-4, 4.66 ERA). He has posted a 3.47 ERA in June, with his last two outings being quality starts.
The A's offense was largely shut down in all three games against the Tigers, and their pitching struggled in two of those games. The Yankees ended the Reds series on a high note, with both their offense and pitching trending in the right direction.