Spirit Halloween Moving Into Empty New Jersey Store Spaces for Fall Season

Two vacant spots in New Jersey will transform into Spirit Halloween stores this fall. The chain picked a shuttered Chuck E. Cheese in Bridgewater and an empty Rite Aid in Toms River for its seasonal shops.

"Now Hiring" banners hang at 600 Promenade Blvd. in Bridgewater and at the crossroads of Routes 166 and 37 in Toms River. Opening dates remain under wraps for both sites.

The Bridgewater spot sat empty since Chuck E. Cheese left on April 7, 2024. In Toms River, Spirit Halloween snatched up the building after Rite Aid's bankruptcy forced its closure just months ago.

Last year's Toms River setup ran from a different spot, an old Rite Aid near Vaughn Avenue on Route 37. The chain also sold its spooky wares on Fischer Boulevard during the 2023 season.

Shoppers will find a mix of scary yard props, outfits, and pet costumes when the stores open. The chain swoops into unused buildings each year, staying put from summer through fall.

Since Spirit Halloween works through franchises scattered across the nation, each shop sets its own schedule. Want to find a store? Check their website come August for a complete list of spots.