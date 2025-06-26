BROOKLYN, NY – JUNE 25: Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey embrace after being drafted during the 2025 NBA Draft – Round One on June 25, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE

Rutgers Men's Basketball made history at the NBA Draft on Wednesday night when Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey were both selected in the Top Five of the draft.

The duo became the highest Rutgers players to ever be selected in the NBA Draft in school history, and the first pair of Rutgers teammates to ever be selected in the first round.

"This is a monumental night for our program," said Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell. "Dylan and Ace represent everything we strive for at Rutgers – hard work, humility, and a team-first mentality. They're not just incredible players, they're incredible people, and we couldn't be prouder."

Harper, who scored 564 points last season, the most ever by a freshman in program history, was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the second overall pick.

Many expected Harper to go to the Spurs, and he goes to a great situation with budding superstar Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle already in place. With Harper added to the mix, the Spurs have a dynamic young core that could reinvigorate the once proud franchise back into postseason contention.

As for Ace Bailey, he enjoyed one of the best seasons in Rutgers program history for a freshman, recording 17.6 points per game (seventh in the conference), 7.2 rebounds, and shot 45.8 percent from the field.

Reports indicated Bailey did not want to end up with the Utah Jazz, who wound up picking him anyway with the fifth overall pick.

Bailey had skipped out on working out for the Jazz, and there were even rumors that the Brooklyn Nets had an interest.

Oddly enough when the Nets selected BYU's Egor Demin, there was some speculation that a trade would be on the table between Brooklyn and Utah. That never transpired.

NETS FANS RAVAGE SEAN MARKS DRAFT

While the first round was a night of celebration for Rutgers and RU alum, it was not a great night for Brooklyn Nets fans.

The Nets had five first round picks entering draft night, and came away with what many analysts labeled as an underwhelming job by GM Sean Marks.

With their first pick (8th overall) the Nets took Egor Demin, who shot around 41 percent and averaged 10.6 points per game in his only year at BYU.

Later on, Brooklyn selected two international players: Nolan Traore and Ben Sharaf, and selected Michigan seven-footer Danny Wolf.

Nets fans had a field day on social media, and it wasn't good.