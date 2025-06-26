David Wright’s Jersey Retirement: Honoring a Mets Icon’s Legacy and Lasting Influence

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – MARCH 22: David Wright poses with former New York Mets third baseman Wayne Garrett during the 101st PGA Championship Ambassador Announcement at Mets Spring Training on March 22, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The Mets will hang number 5 in the rafters at Citi Field. Wright's 14 seasons and seven All-Star nods earned him this rare honor.

At the ceremony, his father Rhon shared stories from backyard practices. Keith Miller, who guided Wright's pro career, told tales of a kid who grew into the face of New York baseball.

After the celebration, Wright might take on new duties with the club. His baseball mind and strong character make him perfect for teaching young players.

The stats tell just part of his story. Wright stuck with one team from start to finish, a choice few stars make now. His bat was quick, his glove was sharp, and his heart stayed true to Queens.

His final years tested him hard. Spinal issues kept knocking him down, but Wright stood up time after time. He fought through pain just to step on that field one last time.

From fresh-faced rookie to team captain, fans watched him grow. He signed autographs, visited sick kids, and made New York feel like home.

The Mets want Wright close by, hoping to draw on his to shape future stars, turning raw talent into polished pros.

Only the greatest wear retired numbers. Wright joins an exclusive club of Mets who left marks too deep to fade.

Young players still copy his swing, his stance, his style. But more than that, they try to match his class and grace under pressure.