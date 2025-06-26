Braves vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 25: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves singles during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Mets will try to salvage a series split with the Braves tonight at Citi Field, wrapping up a four-game set between the NL East rivals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. EST.

After dropping the first two games of the series, New York (47–34) bounced back with a 7–3 win yesterday. Juan Soto homered twice, while infielders Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio went a combined 5-for-8 at the plate.

The Braves (37–42) still hold a 5–1 edge in the season series after sweeping the Mets earlier this month.

Right-hander Griffin Canning (7–3, 3.91 ERA) gets the start for New York. The 28-year-old tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in his last time out. He'll face Grant Holmes (4–6, 3.71 ERA), who has given up 14 runs in his past three starts.

Alonso leads the Mets with 64 RBIs and a .286 average, while Soto paces the club in home runs (19). Matt Olson continues to carry Atlanta's offense with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Spread

Braves -1.5 (+155)

Mets +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline

Braves -103

Mets -104

Total

Over 8.5 (-116)

Under 8.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on June 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The total has gone under in six of the Braves' last eight games.

The total has gone over in eight of the Mets' last 12 games.

The Braves are 9-4 straight up in their last 13 games.

The Mets are 2-10 straight up in their last 12 games.

Both teams are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Braves are 6-3 when playing as the favorites in their last 10 games, while the Mets are 0-7 as the underdogs.

Braves vs Mets Injury Reports

Braves

Chris Sale, SP — 15-day IL (ribs)

Daysbel Hernandez, RP — 15-day IL (forearm)

Mets

Mark Vientos, 3B — 10-day IL (hamstring)

Jesse Winker, LF — 60-day IL (oblique)

Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (oblique/elbow)

Kodai Senga, SP — 15-day IL (hamstring)

Max Kranick, RP — 15-day IL (elbow)

Tylor Megill, SP — 15-day IL (elbow)

Brooks Raley, RP — 60-day IL (elbow)

Braves vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"New York is loaded with talent, with some of the most recognizable names in the game, with Alonso, Soto, and Lindor. Their lineup will get back to winning and will put up runs on Grant Holmes, who lost in four of his last five starts. Holmes also had the benefit of playing some lighter competition in his last outings, as he pitched against two of the worst teams in the league, the Rockies and Marlins .... New York gets back to winning here." — Paul Biagioli, Winners and Whiners

"Apart from the Braves' 8-2 record vs. the Mets in their last 10 meetings, Atlanta's win probability increased with Grant Holmes set to start on Thursday. Holmes bounced back from a pitching slump in his last 3 starts, powering the Braves to a 7-0 win by blanking the Marlins for 5.2 innings on June 21. Griffin Canning will start for the Mets on Thursday, but the hurler is posting a 6.08 ERA over his last 5 starts .... The Mets cannot allow the Braves to build an early lead because Atlanta knows how to protect their lead. Atlanta's bullpen is smothering teams with a 1.08 ERA over their last five games." — Lou Aguila, SportyTrader