Yankees vs Reds Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Yankees look to avoid being swept by the Cincinnati Reds. The Yankees are 45-34 and sit atop the AL East. They dropped Game 1 by a score…

Michael Garaventa
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 24: Christian Encarnacion-Strand #33 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a three-run RBI double during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on June 24, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees look to avoid being swept by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees are 45-34 and sit atop the AL East. They dropped Game 1 by a score of 6-1 and lost Game 2, 5-4. In this series, the pitching has been solid, but the offense has been inconsistent. New York scored first in both games, but one or two bad innings proved costly. In Game 2, the Yankees blew a 3-0 lead and later gave up an extra-inning advantage.

The Reds are 42-38 and fourth in the NL Central. Cincinnati has won three straight and will look to complete a sweep of the mighty Yankees. The Reds are playing solid baseball, with contributions up and down the lineup in this series. Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the way in Game 2 with two hits and three RBIs.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (-132)
  • Reds +1.5 (+116)

Moneyline

  • Yankees -202
  • Reds +182

Total

  • OVER 9 (-115)
  • UNDER 9 (+107)

*The above data was collected on June 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends

  • The total has gone UNDER in five of NY Yankees' last five games.
  • NY Yankees are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games.
  • NY Yankees are 0-5 SU in their last five games against Cincinnati.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Cincinnati's last five games.
  • Cincinnati is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Cincinnati's last six games against NY Yankees.

Yankees vs Reds Injury Reports

New York Yankees

  • Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day il
  • Duke Ellis, CF - Day-to-day

Cincinnati Reds

  • Noelvi Marte, 3B - 10-day il
  • Austin Hays, LF - 10-day il
  • Tyler Callihan, LF - 60-day il
  • Ricardo Cabrera, SS - Day-to-day

Yankees vs Reds Predictions and Picks

New York is 21-18 on the road and 3-7 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank fourth in runs scored, eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are sixth in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In this series, he has scored three runs, collected two hits, and hit one home run. The Yankees will look to strike first again and finally close out a game to avoid a sweep. On the mound for New York is Max Fried (9-2, 2.14 ERA). Eight of his ten starts have been quality outings, and he has only one poor start all season.

Cincinnati is 22-17 at home and 7-3 in its last ten games. The Reds are tied for 10th in runs scored, rank 16th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging percentage. Their pitching staff ranks 12th in ERA. Elly De La Cruz leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In this series, he has five hits, one home run, and three RBIs. Cincinnati has scored four or more runs in four straight games and will look to keep the momentum going. On the mound for the Reds is Brady Singer (7-5, 4.02 ERA). He has four quality starts this season and has allowed one run or fewer in each of his last two outings.

Best Bet: Under

Both pitchers have been throwing well lately, while the Yankees' offense has been inconsistent. Although the Reds' offense has been steady, it's likely to slow down against Fried. This should be a low-scoring, tightly contested game that could be decided by the bullpens.

Michael Garaventa
