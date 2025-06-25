Russell Wilson Joins Giants: Signs $10.5M Deal Amid Raiders’ Preference for Younger QB Geno Smith

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 12: Brian Daboll, Head Coach of the New York Giants talks with Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants during a New York Giants practice session at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 12, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In a swift turn of events, the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract worth $10.5M. The veteran QB's path shifted when Las Vegas picked Geno Smith, making the Giants his third stop since 2022.

The Raiders swapped a third-round pick to get Smith from Seattle. "There was a chance with Russ coming up in free agency, we needed a quarterback, so there was conversation in that short amount of time before we got Geno," said Pete Carroll to Sportsnaut.

After just one stint in Pittsburgh, the ex-Super Bowl winner hit the market. Several teams showed interest before he picked New York. His brief time with the Steelers marked a sharp turn from his Denver days.

By picking Smith, Las Vegas stuck to its plan. They wanted their new head coach to work with a QB who knew his methods. Smith and Carroll's past work in Seattle made the choice clear.

The Giants swooped in fast to add the seasoned QB. His presence brings skill and know-how to their roster. Short passes, quick decisions: that's what New York wants.