New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls seemed to have it all put together going into a road trip to Austin last round. By the time the match in Texas ended, Red Bulls supporters cringed at a team that led 3-2 in yellow cards in spite of 20 opposing fouls, whiffed on 14 of 15 shot attempts, and needed an own-goal not to lose 0-2.

The Red Bulls will try to get May's mojo back in a second straight road game, set to take on host Toronto on BMO Field at 7:30 p.m. EST. Tonight's somewhat tight pregame betting odds belie a head-to-head record that New York has dominated, taking points from Toronto in every MLS meeting this decade.

Toronto's trip to Red Bull Arena in March went badly for both teams. New York's midfielder Felipe Carballo took a red card at the 95:00 mark, but not before Emil Forsberg bagged a brace to give NYRB a 2-1 win.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.25 (-102)

Toronto FC +0.25 (-118)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +130

Toronto FC +220

Draw +230

Total

Over 2.25 (-115)

Under 2.25 (-105)

*The above data was collected on June 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Betting Trends

New York's loss from Saturday snapped a four-match winning streak.

The Red Bulls have had clean sheets in five of their last 13 appearances.

Toronto FC has lost three consecutive matches on home ground.

The Red Bulls have a 13-game unbeaten streak in the matchup.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Wiktor Bogacz is out on national team duty.

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a hamstring pull

Defender Omar Valencia is out with a shoulder injury..

Defender Marcelo Morales is questionable with a thigh injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is questionable with a hamstring pull.

Forward Serge Ngoma is questionable with a back injury.

Toronto FC

Defender Javain Brown is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Zac MacMath is out with a shoulder injury.

Forward Matthew Bell is out with a hamstring pull.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Predictions and Picks

Toronto FC has not been defending its home turf. In fact, Toronto's best performance of the spring, a 6-1 MLS rivalry win over Montreal, came on the road. Since then, the struggling Eastern Conference side has been outscored 6-2 at BMO Field, overpowered 18-7 in shot attempts by Charlotte in May 31's 0-2 defeat.

New York's injury list is deceptively average in size. Wiktor Bogacz' stint with the Polish National Team is the least of the Red Bulls' worries, considering that the suspensions may be worse than the injury woes. "(Midfielder) Peter Stroud received his fifth yellow card of the season and (is) suspended for New York's next match," reported Andrew Vazzano of the NYRB website after the Austin loss. "(Manager) Sandro Schwarz received (another) yellow card after ... the match and will also be suspended vs Toronto."