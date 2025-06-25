Jets’ Fashanu Ready To Take Over Left Tackle Job in 2025 After Up-and-Down Rookie Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 01: Olu Fashanu #74 of the New York Jets looks on while warming up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After a mixed first season, Jets lineman Olu Fashanu will step into the full-time left tackle role in 2025. His rookie campaign showed promise before a foot problem cut it short.

"The Jets got Fashanu on the field at right tackle, right guard, and left tackle last season — he started at right tackle in Weeks 4 and 5, then moved to the left in Weeks 11-16," said Nick Baumgardner

The former Penn State standout started in seven NFL games as a rookie. He began at right tackle for two starts. Then came a switch: five games protecting the quarterback's weak side at left tackle.

His season ended early due to plantar fasciitis. Yet before the injury struck, Fashanu had found his stride. Those five games at left tackle showed marked improvement from his shaky start.

This matched the Jets' strategy perfectly. They wanted their pick to adjust to pro football at his own pace, without rushing the process.

Next year, Aaron Glenn's coaching unit expects Fashanu to anchor the left side of the defense. The timing matters: both player and team need better protection up front.