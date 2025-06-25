Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run single during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves will look to keep the good times rolling against their divisional rivals, the New York Mets, when they face off for the third straight time tonight. The Braves have scored two straight victories over the second-place Mets, slowly closing the gap between the two teams while giving the first-place Philadelphia Phillies a chance to grow their lead.

Unfortunately, the Braves will have to lean on an inexperienced starting pitcher in this game. Didier Fuentes is only 20 years old with a single career start under his belt. As one might expect, that start did not go as well as the Braves hoped, as Fuentes allowed four runs over five innings against the Miami Marlins. The youngster is in for an even tougher challenge against a Mets lineup that has power hitting throughout while maintaining excellent discipline at the plate.

The Mets do not have the same inexperience on the mound as Atlanta does. Clay Holmes is a seasoned veteran, putting up a 3.04 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP through his 15 starts this season. Those are fantastic numbers, but it is important to note that one of Holmes's worst starts of the 2025 campaign came against the Braves. Atlanta's lineup managed to knock in three runs over four innings of work from Holmes while the righty struggled with his control, walking another six batters. This time, he has the advantage of playing on his home field, but this remains a difficult matchup for Holmes.

Spread

Braves +1.5 (-157)

Mets -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Braves +134

Mets -146

Totals

Over 9 (-116)

Under 9 (-101)

*The above data was collected on June 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves are 8-5 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.

The Braves are 18-23 ATS when playing away from home.

The under is 21-18-2 when Atlanta plays on the road.

The Mets are 42-38 ATS this season.

The Mets are 11-13 ATS when they face an NL East opponent.

The under is 21-16-2 when New York plays at home.

Braves vs Mets Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Daysbel Hernandez, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Mark Vientos, UTIL - Out.

Braves vs Mets Predictions and Picks