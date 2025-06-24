New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Run Line, and Total

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 23: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates a solo home run during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on June 23, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

There are positives to be taken from the New York Yankees' series-opening loss to Cincinnati yesterday. The Yankees smacked eight hits, losing 6-1 on account of stranded runners, and nearly surviving a spot-start from MiLB hurler Allan Winans. Still, it marked the Yanks' eighth loss in 11 contests.

They'll try to better that record in the middle match of a three-game visit to Ohio, when the Cincinnati Reds host the New York Yankees in tonight's ball game at 7:10 p.m. EST. Cincinnati is on a hot streak at home that has pulled the Reds up and away from the NL Central cellar and within striking range of Chicago.

Chase Burns of Cincinnati will be making his MLB debut on the mound. Does that factor put the Reds in the same kind of pitching mismatch that the Yankees faced in the opener?

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+101)

Reds +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Yankees -153

Reds +140

Total

Over 9.5 (-105)

Under 9.5 (-108)

The above data was collected on June 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds Betting Trends

The total has gone under in 11 of the New York Yankees' last 12 games.

The New York Yankees are 3-8 in their last 11 games.

The Yankees are 4-2 in their last six road games against the Reds.

The Cincinnati Reds are 6-1 in their last seven home games.

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Luke Weaver is out with an undisclosed injury.

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day IL with an ankle injury.

Relief pitcher Yerry De los Santos is on the 15-day IL with right elbow discomfort.

Cincinnati Reds

Left fielder Austin Hays is on the 10-day IL with a left foot contusion.

Third baseman Noelvi Marte is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Left fielder Tyler Callihan is on the 60-day IL with a left forearm fracture.

Relief pitcher Graham Ashcraft is on the 15-day IL with a right groin strain.

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds Predictions and Picks

Burns is considered a rising new commodity, which helps to explain Cincy's live underdog odds to beat New York a second straight time. Mark Sheldon reports on MLB's homepage that the 22-year-old rookie rose through the minors with rare rapidity, "After only 13 (minor league) starts … (with a) 1.77 ERA."

New York, however, can argue that June's epic batting slump is a thing of the past. The Yankees won three in a row prior to losing the opener in Cincinnati, nearly doubling the hit total of Baltimore's lineup in a 2-1 series win before the road trip. Pitchers are walking Aaron Judge, only to get into jams immediately.