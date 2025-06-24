Ex-Jets QB Rodgers Blasts Team’s Running Game After Rough Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson #17 in a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

During his stint as starting QB, the Jets won just six games. Now gone, Rodgers aims their ground attack strategy. Stats show they ran less than any NFL team, stumbling to second-worst in rushing yards that year.

"Aaron and I had a conversation about when he was with the Jets, how abysmal their running game was and how schematically it made no sense," said Mark Schlereth on the Stinkin' Truth Podcast per Jets X-Factor. "I started the conversation, and then Aaron went on for about a 25-minute diatribe on just their run game."

In 2023, the front office bent to his wishes. They snagged his trusted play-caller, brought in receivers from his Green Bay days, and signed linemen he knew well. Yet success stayed out of reach.

At the line of scrimmage, he called the shots. His chosen coordinator ran the offense. These facts clash with his latest gripes about ground game troubles.

After splitting with the team in early 2025, his criticism grew sharper. His recent talk with Schlereth, a three-time Super Bowl champ, sparked fresh controversy.

When discussing his time in New Jersey, he sticks to a script. Though he mentions his own mistakes, he starts by finding fault in others. Short passes fell incomplete. Long throws missed their mark. The run game stalled.

His stats fell far below his peak years. The offense sputtered badly in his starts. Ground attacks gained little traction, ranking 31st league-wide.

Two years of missed chances led to a split. Despite getting his preferred players and staff, wins proved hard to find.