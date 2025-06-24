Braves vs Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Citi Field on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves look to make it two wins in a row in this four-game series against the New York Mets.

The Braves are 36-41 and sit third in the NL East. Atlanta took Game 1 by a score of 3-2, building an early 3-0 lead before allowing two runs in the sixth inning. The bullpen held on to secure the win. The top of the order led the way offensively, with Ronald Acuña Jr. going 2-for-5 with one run scored, one RBI, and a home run.

The Mets are 46-33 and currently second in the NL East. Like the Braves, their top of the order provided most of the offense in Game 1, while the middle and bottom of the lineup went hitless. Recently, New York has struggled on both sides of the ball. They snapped a seven-game losing streak a few games ago, but now appear to be slipping into another skid.

Spread

Braves -1.5 (+114)

Mets +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

Braves -140

Mets +126

Total

OVER 9 (+104)

UNDER 9 (-120)

*The above data was collected on June 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Atlanta's last six games.

Atlanta is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.

Atlanta is 5-0 SU in its last five games against NY Mets.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Mets' last six games.

NY Mets is 1-9 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Mets' last five games against Atlanta.

Braves vs Mets Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Luke Waddell, SS - Day-to-day

Luis Guanipa, OF - Day-to-day

New York Mets

Matt Vientos, 3B 10-day il

Jose Siri, CF - 60-day il

Jesse Winker, LF - 10-day il

Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day il

Braves vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Atlanta is 14-26 on the road and 7-3 in its last ten games. The Braves rank 22nd in runs scored, 19th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 10th in ERA. Matt Olson leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Game 1. Lately, the Braves have been playing well on both sides of the ball and will look to move one step closer to the .500 mark.

Starting for Atlanta is Spencer Strider (2-5, 3.89 ERA). He has two quality starts this season, and the strikeouts continue to pile up.

New York is 27-11 at home but just 1-9 in its last ten games. The Mets are tied for 12th in runs scored, rank 20th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. They lead the league in team ERA. Pete Alonso leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, though he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Game 1. Alonso has been striking out frequently lately, and the Mets will need their star hitters to get going if they want to find consistency on both sides of the ball.

On the mound for the Mets is Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA), making his first start of the season. In 2024, he posted a 7-11 record with a 4.84 ERA.

Best Bet: Atlanta Spread