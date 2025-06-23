Yankees vs Reds Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees connects on his eighth inning base hit against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees look to make it three wins in a row. The Yankees are 45-32 and sit atop the AL East. They just took two out of three at home against the Baltimore Orioles. New York's pitching was strong in both wins, and the offense exploded in a 9-0 victory in Game 2. The Yankees combined early scoring with timely insurance runs late in games.

The Cincinnati Reds are 40-38 and currently fourth in the NL Central. They just dropped two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals. Cincinnati's offense improved as the series progressed, while the pitching staff only found success in Game 3, which was a 4-1 win. The series featured a mix of lopsided results and a back-and-forth, extra-innings battle in Game 2.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+120)

Reds +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline

Yankees -124

Reds +111

Total

OVER 10.5 (-101)

UNDER 10.5 (-118)

*The above data was collected on June 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of NY Yankees' last 11 games.

The NY Yankees are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of NY Yankees' last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Cincinnati's last 10 games.

Cincinnati is 10-5 SU in its last 15 games.

Cincinnati is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Yankees vs Reds Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Duke Ellis, CF - Day-to-day

Cincinnati Reds

Austin Hays, LF - 10-day IL

Noelvi Marte, 3B - 10-day IL

Tyler Callihan, LF - 60-day IL

Jeimer Candelario, 3B - 10-day IL

Ricardo Cabrera, SS - Day-to-day

Yankees vs Reds Predictions and Picks

New York is 21-16 on the road and 3-7 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank fourth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are fifth in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in home runs, RBIs, and batting average. On the mound for the Yankees is Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who will be making his first start in a Yankees uniform. In his career, he has a 1-4 record across eight starts with a 7.20 ERA.

Cincinnati is 20-17 at home and 5-5 over its last ten games. The Reds rank 10th in runs scored, 17th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging percentage. On the mound, they rank 15th in ERA. Elly De La Cruz leads the team in home runs and RBIs and enters the series with a three-game hitting streak. Starting for the Reds is Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.71 ERA). Half of his starts have been quality outings, including three of his last four. However, giving up home runs could be a concern against the Yankees' power-heavy lineup.