Somerset Patriots Rolling Into Second Half
The New York Yankees' Double-A Affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, are rolling into the second half with a seven-game winning streak, their longest such run of good fortune of the season.
On Sunday, Somerset completed a six-game sweep of the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, with a resounding 12-5 victory.
Six different Patriots players enjoyed multi-hit games with Braden Jones and Tyler Hardman each enjoying three-hit afternoons. Hardman's two-run bomb in the fourth inning gave Somerset a 5-3 lead, and they would never look back.
Jones and Hardman would later drive in runs on back-to-back RBI doubles to increase the Somerset lead to four runs, 7-3. Jones would add a two-run shot of his own in the ninth.
Finally, Number 2 prospect Spencer Jones cleared the right field wall with a solo blast to push Somerset ahead 8-3.
Jones leads all Yankees minor league batters and all Eastern League batters with 15 homers, a .599 slugging percentage, and a .994 OPS. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .395 On-Base Percentage (4th) and 39 runs scored (T-7th).
The series sweep of the Fisher Cats' pole vaults the Patriots over .500 at 35-34 as the first half of the 2025 season concludes. Binghamton was by far and away the best team in the Eastern League's East division with a record of 45-22. Somerset, Hartford, and Portland were all within a game of each other for second place.
Somerset returns to TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday against the Erie Seawolves.