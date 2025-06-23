ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Somerset Patriots Rolling Into Second Half

The New York Yankees’ Double-A Affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, are rolling into the second half with a seven-game winning streak, their longest such run of good fortune of the season….

Michael Cohen
Spencer Jones takes aim in New Hampshire.

Yankees number 2 prospect Spencer Jones cracked a home run against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Somerset Patriots Media

The New York Yankees' Double-A Affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, are rolling into the second half with a seven-game winning streak, their longest such run of good fortune of the season.

On Sunday, Somerset completed a six-game sweep of the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, with a resounding 12-5 victory.

Six different Patriots players enjoyed multi-hit games with Braden Jones and Tyler Hardman each enjoying three-hit afternoons. Hardman's two-run bomb in the fourth inning gave Somerset a 5-3 lead, and they would never look back.

Jones and Hardman would later drive in runs on back-to-back RBI doubles to increase the Somerset lead to four runs, 7-3. Jones would add a two-run shot of his own in the ninth.

Finally, Number 2 prospect Spencer Jones cleared the right field wall with a solo blast to push Somerset ahead 8-3.

Jones leads all Yankees minor league batters and all Eastern League batters with 15 homers, a .599 slugging percentage, and a .994 OPS. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .395 On-Base Percentage (4th) and 39 runs scored (T-7th).

The series sweep of the Fisher Cats' pole vaults the Patriots over .500 at 35-34 as the first half of the 2025 season concludes. Binghamton was by far and away the best team in the Eastern League's East division with a record of 45-22. Somerset, Hartford, and Portland were all within a game of each other for second place.

Somerset returns to TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday against the Erie Seawolves.

New JerseyNew York YankeesSomerset Patriots
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
FC MoTown takes on Jersey United AC
Local SportsFC MoTown Wins Battle of Jersey NPSL TeamsMichael Cohen
Somerset Patriots Featured 2023
Somerset PatriotsPatriots Set for Two-Day Independence Celebration With Fireworks, Military TributeJim Mayhew
Giancarlo Stanton grimaces in a loss to the Angels.
Local SportsYankees Slump Hits Five GamesMichael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect