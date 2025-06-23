Phillies Over Take Free Fallin’ Mets in NL East

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 22: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a solo home run as Luis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets reacts behind him in the bottom of the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park on June 22, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There is a new team atop the National League Eastern division: the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite blasting seven home runs on Saturday night in a much-needed victory, the New York Mets lost their grip of first place over the weekend, losing two of three to the Phillies, culminating in a dismal 7-1 loss on Sunday night.

The problem for the Mets on Sunday is the same problem that has persisted for well over a week: they don't have enough pitching.

For as good as David Peterson has been this year, he ran into a red brick wall on Sunday night when the Phillies teed off on him for five runs over four innings of work. It was Peterson's shortest outing of the season, and the most runs he's allowed in a single game this year.

It's hard to get on Peterson when he's asked to be "the guy" on a team that doesn't have a true "Ace."

Over the last seven games, the Mets have a team ERA of 6.22. Griffin Canning, Clay Holmes, Paul Blackburn, and Blake Tidwell have all been shelled during this stretch.

It also doesn't help that Kodi Senga and Taylor Megill remain on the Injury List.

Sean Manaea, who is still a couple of starts away from returning, looked better in his second rehab outing on Friday, tossing 5-1/3 innings with seven strikeouts for Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets would love to have him back ASAP, considering Manaea was their go-to guy a year ago when he won 12 games and pitched to a 3.47 ERA.

As for Frankie Montas, who is also trying to bounce back from injury, he has been just awful in the minors. How does a 12.05 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over six rehab games in the minors sound? Ouch. The New York Post reports Montas could be returning to the Majors this week. That would appear to be desperation at this point.

In short ,the Mets need serious help.

It's great that Juan Soto has figured things out at the plate. His four-for-performance on Saturday, including two homers, was a masterclass. The man has been on fire in June, hitting .328 with seven homers and 14 RBI.