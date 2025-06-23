NY Red Bulls & Port Authority Host Epic FIFA Club World Cup Viewing Parties at WTC

HARRISON, NJ – NOVEMBER 23: Thierry Henry #14 of New York Red Bulls reacts during the game against the New England Revolution during the Eastern Conference Final – Leg 1 at Red Bull Arena on November 23, 2014 in Harrison, New Jersey.

Starting this summer, soccer fans will pack the North Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Center. The massive screen will light up with FIFA Club World Cup matches from June 28 through July 13.

FIFA joined forces with the New York Red Bulls to set up these free public screenings. Soccer giants Manchester City, Real Madrid, Palmeiras, and Inter Miami CF will battle it out in the knockout rounds, bringing world-class action to downtown Manhattan.

At the BULLevard fan zone, visitors can join in soccer-themed activities and snag team merchandise. The Oculus Beer Garden will serve drinks while nearby food stands dish out snacks and meals.

For the first time ever, 32 teams will compete in this global tournament. While entry is free, fans should sign up online to stay informed. The plaza won't have chairs: it's standing room only.

Sports fans might know the plaza from past events. Yankees-Mets showdowns and NBA playoff games have drawn crowds here before. These watch parties build excitement as New York prepares to welcome the 2026 World Cup at MetLife Stadium.

Skip the car: no parking spots will be open. Take the PATH train or MTA instead. You'll find the plaza between Church and Greenwich Streets, right on Fulton Street.