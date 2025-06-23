FC MoTown Wins Battle of Jersey NPSL Teams

FC MoTown (left in black and green jersey) and Jersey United squared off for the second time this summer, at New Brunswick’s Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 20.

FC MoTown flexed its muscle against cross-state rival Jersey United AC, with an impressive 4-0 shutout victory in New Brunswick on Friday night.

Jersey United A.C., the second-year soccer club that moved into the Keystone East Conference before the start of this season, was undefeated coming into the match at 6-0-0, having outscored its opponents 14-3 on the year.

For MoTown, a team that went unbeaten last season and made a trip to the NPSL Championship game, entered the contest at 3-2-2, trailing first-place Jersey United AC by seven points in the standings.

Motown wasted little time in getting on the board as Maudwindo Germain put Motown in front when he shot the ball past the outstretched hands of goalie Max Pfaffman less than five minutes into the match to make it 1-0.

Ten minutes later, Kyle Galloway nailed a shot into the corner to give MoTown a 2-0 advantage, all while handing Jersey United AC its biggest deficit of the season to date.

Finally, with 6 minutes to go in the first half, a header by Madhi Youssoufi put the contest virtually out of reach at 3-0.

United AC kept Motown in check for most of the second half until Damian Searchwell's goal with 14:45 to go in the game finished off the scoring for the evening.

Jersey United AC will host the Jackson Lions FC on Saturday, June 28, while FC MoTown returns to Drew University to host the Players Development Academy.