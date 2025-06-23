ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

FC MoTown Wins Battle of Jersey NPSL Teams

FC MoTown flexed its muscle against cross-state rival Jersey United AC, with an impressive 4-0 shutout victory in New Brunswick on Friday night. Jersey United A.C., the second-year soccer club…

Michael Cohen
FC MoTown takes on Jersey United AC

FC MoTown (left in black and green jersey) and Jersey United squared off for the second time this summer, at New Brunswick’s Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 20.

Michael Cohen Fox Sports Radio NJ

FC MoTown flexed its muscle against cross-state rival Jersey United AC, with an impressive 4-0 shutout victory in New Brunswick on Friday night.

Jersey United A.C., the second-year soccer club that moved into the Keystone East Conference before the start of this season, was undefeated coming into the match at 6-0-0, having outscored its opponents 14-3 on the year.

For MoTown, a team that went unbeaten last season and made a trip to the NPSL Championship game, entered the contest at 3-2-2, trailing first-place Jersey United AC by seven points in the standings.

Motown wasted little time in getting on the board as Maudwindo Germain put Motown in front when he shot the ball past the outstretched hands of goalie Max Pfaffman less than five minutes into the match to make it 1-0.

Ten minutes later, Kyle Galloway nailed a shot into the corner to give MoTown a 2-0 advantage, all while handing Jersey United AC its biggest deficit of the season to date.

Finally, with 6 minutes to go in the first half, a header by Madhi Youssoufi put the contest virtually out of reach at 3-0.

United AC kept Motown in check for most of the second half until Damian Searchwell's goal with 14:45 to go in the game finished off the scoring for the evening.

Jersey United AC will host the Jackson Lions FC on Saturday, June 28, while FC MoTown returns to Drew University to host the Players Development Academy.

On the year, the two Jersey squads split their two games against one another, with Jersey United winning 1-0 in Madison back on May 24.

FC MoTownJersey United ACNPSL
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Spencer Jones takes aim in New Hampshire.
Local SportsSomerset Patriots Rolling Into Second HalfMichael Cohen
Giancarlo Stanton grimaces in a loss to the Angels.
Local SportsYankees Slump Hits Five GamesMichael Cohen
Marcus Stroman (R) walks off with a smile on his face.
Fox Sports Radio NJStroman “Feels Good” in Rehab Outing with PatriotsMichael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect