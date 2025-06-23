ContestsEvents
Devils Looking To Move Hamilton To Free Up $9 Million in Cap Space

Jim Mayhew
Dougie Hamilton #7 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates with Nico Hischier #13

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 22: Dougie Hamilton #7 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates with Nico Hischier #13 after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to win the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center on January 22, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After trading Erik Haula to Nashville, the Devils gained $14 million in cap space. This move sets up bigger changes as they try to sign Luke Hughes and chase top players in free agency.

The Devils must outbid teams with more money to spend. The Hurricanes, Ducks, and Blue Jackets all sit in better spots with their budgets.

Fresh off his return from a torn chest muscle, Dougie Hamilton might be next to go. Moving his $9 million contract would let the team chase their top targets.

The defense is packed tight. On the right, they've got Pesce, Kovacevic, and Nemec. Siegenthaler, Hughes, and Dillon fill the left side spots: too many players for too few spots.

Hamilton's deal lets him block trades to 10 teams. His pay drops to just $1 million this year since his bonuses are done, which makes him a good pick for teams watching their spending.

Utah's new team wants more defense after getting Marino. Seattle needs help, too, while Toronto and Montreal want stronger right-side players.

Any team wanting Hamilton should start with a first-round pick. The Devils might keep paying $1 million of his salary if they can get young talent back.

The Haula trade brought back a fourth-round pick and a young defender. Next up might be Ondrej Palat: his exit would free another $6 million.

new jersey devils
