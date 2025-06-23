Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 22: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 22, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 7-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves will open a hugely important four-game series against the New York Mets tonight. Despite a losing record, the Braves are still within striking distance of first place in the NL East, especially with more than half the season to go. The Mets are in a much better position, sitting only a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the divisional lead. A strong showing here would prime either team for a push towards the top in games to come, making it an important set for both squads.

Atlanta has one of the best starting pitching rotations in the MLB, largely thanks to the play of Chris Sale and Spencer Strider. Spencer Schwellenbach has produced excellent starts as the third arm in the rotation, posting a 3.26 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over his 15 appearances this season. However, New York's lineup managed to drop four runs on Schwellenbach as the righty struggled with his control throughout his seven frames of work. This is a huge opportunity for Atlanta's starter to right a past wrong and get back on the horse.

Reliable starting pitching is hard to find, as evidenced by the fact that the Mets will call upon Paul Blackburn to pitch this game. The righty has only started two games in 2025, but the most recent outing was a disaster against the same team he faces in this matchup. The Braves smacked him for three runs in three innings. It is hard to see things improving in this contest, even though Blackburn will play in front of his home crowd here.

Spread

Braves -1.5 (+126)

Mets +1.5 (-148)

Moneyline

Braves -132

Mets +116

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-110)

UNDER 8.5 (-104)

*The above data was collected on June 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves are 34-42 ATS this season.

The Braves are 10-10 ATS against divisional opponents.

The UNDER is 20-17-2 when Atlanta plays on the road.

The Mets are 41-37 ATS this season.

The Mets are 19-18 ATS when playing at Citi Field.

The UNDER is 11-10-1 when New York plays an NL East opponent.

Braves vs Mets Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Daysbel Hernandez, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Mark Vientos, UTIL - Out.

Braves vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Atlanta Braves have momentum, winning three of their past four series and are 4-2 in their past six games. They swept the Mets last week. The New York Mets are stumbling, posting a 1-8 mark in their past nine games. They have dropped three straight home games.