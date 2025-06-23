ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Atlanta Braves will open a hugely important four-game series against the New York Mets tonight. Despite a losing record, the Braves are still within striking distance of first place…

Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 22: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 22, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 7-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 22: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 22, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 7-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves will open a hugely important four-game series against the New York Mets tonight. Despite a losing record, the Braves are still within striking distance of first place in the NL East, especially with more than half the season to go. The Mets are in a much better position, sitting only a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the divisional lead. A strong showing here would prime either team for a push towards the top in games to come, making it an important set for both squads.

Atlanta has one of the best starting pitching rotations in the MLB, largely thanks to the play of Chris Sale and Spencer Strider. Spencer Schwellenbach has produced excellent starts as the third arm in the rotation, posting a 3.26 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over his 15 appearances this season. However, New York's lineup managed to drop four runs on Schwellenbach as the righty struggled with his control throughout his seven frames of work. This is a huge opportunity for Atlanta's starter to right a past wrong and get back on the horse.

Reliable starting pitching is hard to find, as evidenced by the fact that the Mets will call upon Paul Blackburn to pitch this game. The righty has only started two games in 2025, but the most recent outing was a disaster against the same team he faces in this matchup. The Braves smacked him for three runs in three innings. It is hard to see things improving in this contest, even though Blackburn will play in front of his home crowd here.

Spread

  • Braves -1.5 (+126)
  • Mets +1.5 (-148)

Moneyline

  • Braves -132
  • Mets +116

Totals

  • OVER 8.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 8.5 (-104)

*The above data was collected on June 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Braves are 34-42 ATS this season.
  • The Braves are 10-10 ATS against divisional opponents.
  • The UNDER is 20-17-2 when Atlanta plays on the road.
  • The Mets are 41-37 ATS this season.
  • The Mets are 19-18 ATS when playing at Citi Field.
  • The UNDER is 11-10-1 when New York plays an NL East opponent.

Braves vs Mets Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves 

  • Daysbel Hernandez, RP - Out.

New York Mets

  • Jesse Winker, DH - Out.
  • Mark Vientos, UTIL - Out.

Braves vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Atlanta Braves have momentum, winning three of their past four series and are 4-2 in their past six games. They swept the Mets last week. The New York Mets are stumbling, posting a 1-8 mark in their past nine games. They have dropped three straight home games.

Furthermore, Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach has dominated the Mets in his career, recording a dazzling 1.93 ERA in 28 career innings against the rivals. Schwellenbach has been steady, conceding only nine runs in his past 28.1 innings of work. Meanwhile, Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn is struggling, surrendering 10 runs in his 13 innings pitched this season. Prediction: Atlanta Braves -125."

Atlanta BravesNew York Mets
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees connects on his eighth inning base hit against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBYankees vs Reds Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets: Odds, Run Line, and Total
MLBPhiladelphia Phillies vs New York Mets: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: (L-R) Trent Grisham #12, Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBBaltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees: Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect