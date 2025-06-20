Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: (L-R) Trent Grisham #12, Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles will kick off a three-game set against the rival New York Yankees tonight. It is an important series for both sides, as the Orioles would love to score a couple of victories against a divisional opponent, while the Yankees will try to stop a recent losing skid against a subpar opponent.

Baltimore has the privilege of relying on one of their more consistent starters here. Tomoyuki Sugano has fulfilled every expectation set for him in his first MLB season, putting up a 3.38 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP over his 14 starts this season. One of those starts came against the Yankees, and it was one of the best of Sugano's season, as he managed to post five innings of scoreless ball. He will look to produce a repeat performance, this time on the road.

Sugano has drawn a tough bill, seeing that he is slated to face off with Max Fried. The big-money free agent has looked to be worth every single cent that New York's front office spent on him, earning a 1.89 ERA and a .95 WHIP in 15 appearances. While he has not yet faced the Orioles, it is safe to assume that he will fare well against a Baltimore lineup that ranks below average in nearly every offensive metric.

Spread

Orioles +1.5 (-103)

Yankees -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Orioles +199

Yankees -237

Totals

Over 9 (-108)

Under 9 (-102)

Orioles vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Orioles are 31-43 ATS this season.

The Orioles are 20-19 ATS when playing on the road this year.

The over is 11-9 when Baltimore faces an AL East opponent.

The Yankees are 33-41 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 9-10 ATS against divisional opponents.

The under is 41-30-3 in New York's games this year.

Orioles vs Yankees Injury Reports

Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill, DH - Out

Jorge Mateo, UTIL - Out

New York Yankees

Luke Weaver, RP - Out

Orioles vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "While the Yankees have crumpled of late with six straight losses entering Thursday, they still own the top spot in the American League East. Fried has been tremendous in his first season in pinstripes, leading the AL in wins while averaging nearly a punchout per inning. While Sugano has been decent, he's still a 35-year-old arm that is a rookie in the majors. He beat New York back in April at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, but the Orioles have sputtered on the road this season, posting a 14-22 mark on the road entering Thursday. New York's offense gets back on track while Fried handcuffs the O's bats to get the Yankees back in the win column."