Patriots Set for Two-Day Independence Celebration With Fireworks, Military Tribute

TD Bank Ballpark will burst with light and sound as the Somerset Patriots face the Reading Fightin Phils. Back-to-back fireworks shows light up the July sky on the 4th and 5th.

The Yankees' farm team starts both games at 7:05 pm. Operation Shoebox New Jersey backs the July 4th show. Players will sport one-time uniforms. Fans can bid on these game-worn pieces through the web from June 30th to July 6th at 9:00 pm. The cash helps troops stationed across the globe.

Step back two centuries on July 5th. Watch history spring to life as war actors fill the grounds. The Heritage Trail group brings Mott's Artillery to fire their cannons. Smell fresh bread and stew from colonial cooking stations.

Armed forces from America's birth will march the field. Watch as the 2nd New Jersey Regiment sets up camp. Colonel Moylan's 4th Light Dragoons and Horse units pitch their tents near the front gates.

Old-time music greets fans at the gates. The walkways turn into a living museum. Groups like the Washington Association tell tales of local battles. The Sons of the Revolution stand guard while Somerset County shares stories from long ago.

As night falls on July 5th, Xfinity's fireworks paint the dark sky. A blast from an old war cannon marks the grand finale.

Between the shows, two minor league teams clash on the diamond. Somerset squares off with Reading, the Phillies' Double-A squad. These mid-season games could shape the standings.