New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Run Line, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 18: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves slides into second base safely beating the tag of Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets for a double during the fourth inning at Truist Park on June 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Clay Holmes of the New York Mets has garnered solid reviews as a converted starter with a 7-3 record this season. Those raves have come amid the rumble of a 27-10 team record at home, and a lead in the National League East. They did not come about during a downturn such as the Mets are muddled in.

Is Holmes good enough to lift the ailing Mets? That's the question as Holmes prepares to start for a Big Apple club that's still trying to conquer a home team not called the Colorado Rockies since early May. We'll find out when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in tonight's series closer at 7:15 p.m. EST.

The Mets have dropped five in a row coming into tonight's game. Losing in another sweep would mean that the Philadelphia Phillies can potentially catch the Mets before the upcoming showdown begins.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-177)

Braves -1.5 (+159)

Moneyline

Mets +114

Braves -132

Total

Over 8.5 (-118)

Under 8.5 (+105)

*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Betting Trends

The New York Mets have lost five games in a row.

The Mets have been shut out in two of the last three games.

Atlanta has the league's second-biggest gap in home and away win totals.

The Braves have beaten the Mets in five of the last six meetings.

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Injury Reports

New York Mets

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 10-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Relief pitcher AJ Minter is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 15-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Third baseman Mark Vientos is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring pull.

Third baseman Brett Baty is day-to-day with a groin injury.

Atlanta Braves

Relief pitcher Daysbel Hernandez is on the 15-day IL with right forearm inflammation.

Relief pitcher Joe Jimenez is on the 60-day IL with left knee articular cartilage injury.

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Predictions and Picks

If tonight's odds indicate Holmes will be pitching uphill, it's not because the 32-year-old hurler doesn't provide an edge against Spencer Strider of Atlanta. "Holmes (has) more than enough to give back while moving to the rotation," says Amazin' Avenue's Lukas Vlahos. "He locates his fastball very well."

Rather, the Mets look weakened because the depth chart does. Atlanta has virtually no injuries to mar its batting order, while New York's quality is thinned by injuries to contact hitters like Mark Vientos. Juan Soto has come alive to add to a big home run total, but no Mets, apart from Pete Alonso, are hitting above .280.