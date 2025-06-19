New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Run Line, and Total
Clay Holmes of the New York Mets has garnered solid reviews as a converted starter with a 7-3 record this season. Those raves have come amid the rumble of a…
Clay Holmes of the New York Mets has garnered solid reviews as a converted starter with a 7-3 record this season. Those raves have come amid the rumble of a 27-10 team record at home, and a lead in the National League East. They did not come about during a downturn such as the Mets are muddled in.
Is Holmes good enough to lift the ailing Mets? That's the question as Holmes prepares to start for a Big Apple club that's still trying to conquer a home team not called the Colorado Rockies since early May. We'll find out when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in tonight's series closer at 7:15 p.m. EST.
The Mets have dropped five in a row coming into tonight's game. Losing in another sweep would mean that the Philadelphia Phillies can potentially catch the Mets before the upcoming showdown begins.
Spread
- Mets +1.5 (-177)
- Braves -1.5 (+159)
Moneyline
- Mets +114
- Braves -132
Total
- Over 8.5 (-118)
- Under 8.5 (+105)
*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Betting Trends
- The New York Mets have lost five games in a row.
- The Mets have been shut out in two of the last three games.
- Atlanta has the league's second-biggest gap in home and away win totals.
- The Braves have beaten the Mets in five of the last six meetings.
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Injury Reports
New York Mets
- Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 10-day IL with a tibia bruise.
- Relief pitcher AJ Minter is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.
- Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.
- Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.
- Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 15-day IL with a left elbow sprain.
- Third baseman Mark Vientos is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring pull.
- Third baseman Brett Baty is day-to-day with a groin injury.
Atlanta Braves
- Relief pitcher Daysbel Hernandez is on the 15-day IL with right forearm inflammation.
- Relief pitcher Joe Jimenez is on the 60-day IL with left knee articular cartilage injury.
New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Predictions and Picks
If tonight's odds indicate Holmes will be pitching uphill, it's not because the 32-year-old hurler doesn't provide an edge against Spencer Strider of Atlanta. "Holmes (has) more than enough to give back while moving to the rotation," says Amazin' Avenue's Lukas Vlahos. "He locates his fastball very well."
Rather, the Mets look weakened because the depth chart does. Atlanta has virtually no injuries to mar its batting order, while New York's quality is thinned by injuries to contact hitters like Mark Vientos. Juan Soto has come alive to add to a big home run total, but no Mets, apart from Pete Alonso, are hitting above .280.
If the Mets keep striking out, look for the club to bear down on defense and protect that NL East lead. Prediction buffs should anticipate an under-total-runs outcome on tonight's O/U (8.5) betting line.