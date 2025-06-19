Jets Try Out Former Colts Kicker Blankenship Following UFL Success

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Rodrigo Blankenship #3 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal to defeat the Green Bay Packers in overtime of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Jets put UFL standout Rodrigo Blankenship through his paces this week. They need a reliable foot for 2025, as reported by UFL insider James Larsen.

His UFL stats tell quite a story. With the St. Louis Battlehawks, he missed just one kick all year: a 50-plus-yard attempt. He struck true on 21 kicks, including a monster 56-yarder that had fans on their feet.

No stranger to the NFL spotlight, Blankenship spent time with Indianapolis from 2020 to 2022. His numbers there? Solid. He hit 83.3% between the posts and nailed nearly 95% of extra points in 22 games. His rookie year shone brightest - an 86.5% success rate on field goals.

Harrison Mevis also caught the Jets' eye. Fresh from the Birmingham Stallions, this 23-year-old boot showed pinpoint accuracy. He nailed 95.2% of his tries, with his longest sailing through from 54 yards out. The Missouri grad went unpicked in 2024's draft.

The Jets want answers after Greg Zuerlein stumbled last season. While Anders Carlson and rookie Caden Davis hold roster spots, the search continues.

Blankenship's last NFL action came in Arizona. He went two-for-two that day, splitting the uprights from 50 yards. Tampa Bay gave him a shot in 2023's camp, but Chase McLaughlin won that battle.

The Georgia grad first turned heads in Indianapolis back in 2020. Hip troubles cut year two short. Then came that fateful day - one missed kick from 42 yards in overtime spelled the end of his Colts run.

Right now, two kickers vie for the job. Carlson kicked in five games last year, while Davis just signed after going undrafted from Ole Miss.