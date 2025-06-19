ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Angels vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

The Los Angeles Angels look to complete a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees. The Angels are 36-37 and third in the AL West Division. Los Angeles surprisingly has…

Michael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Luis Rengifo #2 of the Los Angeles Angels is safe at second base in the eighth inning as Oswald Peraza #18 of the New York Yankees can't come up with the ball thrown for an error by Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 18, 2025 in New York City. A run scored on the play giving the Angels a 3-2 lead. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 18: Luis Rengifo #2 of the Los Angeles Angels is safe at second base in the eighth inning as Oswald Peraza #18 of the New York Yankees can’t come up with the ball thrown for an error by Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 18, 2025 in New York City. A run scored on the play giving the Angels a 3-2 lead. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels look to complete a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees.

The Angels are 36-37 and third in the AL West Division. Los Angeles surprisingly has a chance to sweep one of the best teams in the league. The Angels shut out the Yankees in Games 1 and 2, then followed up with another strong pitching performance in a 3-2 win in Game 3. The game featured a couple of lead changes, and the Angels scored the winning run late. Jo Adell led the offense with a home run and two RBI.

The Yankees are 42-31 and first in the AL East Division. New York's offense has struggled for seven games, and the team has now lost six straight. The pitching has been strong, but the offense continues to waste quality outings. Four of the six losses have been by one run. Cody Bellinger led the offense in Game 3 with two hits and a solo home run.

Spread

  • Angels +1.5 (+118)
  • Yankees -1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

  • Angels +228
  • Yankees -263

Total

  • OVER 9.5 (+102)
  • UNDER 9.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Yankees Betting Trends

  • The total has gone UNDER in four of LA Angels' last six games.
  • LA Angels are 10-5 SU in its last 15 games.
  • LA Angels are 13-6 SU in its last 19 games on the road.
  • The total has gone UNDER in seven of NY Yankees' last seven games.
  • NY Yankees are 0-6 SU in its last six games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in six of NY Yankees' last six games against LA Angels.

Angels vs Yankees Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

  • Jorge Soler, RF - Day-to-day
  • Yoan Moncada, 3B - 10-day IL
  • Chris Taylor, CF - 10-day IL
  • Kevyn Castillo, CF - Day-to-day
  • Anthony Rendon, 3B - 60-day IL

New York Yankees

  • Duke Ellis, CF - Day-to-day
  • Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 10-day IL

Angels vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles is 21-21 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The Angels rank 21st in runs scored, 28th in batting average, last in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are 24th in ERA. Taylor Ward leads the team in home runs and RBI and has just one hit and two RBI in this series. On the mound for the Angels is Tyler Anderson, who is 2-4 with a 4.44 ERA. He has four quality starts this season, but two of his last three outings were rough.

New York is 21-15 at home and 3-7 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank third in runs scored, 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are eighth in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in home runs, RBI, and batting average, but he has only one hit and five strikeouts in this series. On the mound for the Yankees is Carlos Rodón, who is 8-5 with a 3.01 ERA. Half of his starts have been quality outings, though he has struggled in his last two appearances.

Both teams have struggled to score, but the Yankees are long overdue for a breakout game. They'll look to avoid a four-game sweep, and they have the right guy on the mound in Rodón to help end the skid.

Los Angeles AngelsNew York Yankees
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 18: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves slides into second base safely beating the tag of Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets for a double during the fourth inning at Truist Park on June 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Mets vs Atlanta Braves: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees slides safely into second during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets hits a single during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 17, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect