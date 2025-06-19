Angels vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total
The Los Angeles Angels look to complete a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees. The Angels are 36-37 and third in the AL West Division. Los Angeles surprisingly has…
The Angels are 36-37 and third in the AL West Division. Los Angeles surprisingly has a chance to sweep one of the best teams in the league. The Angels shut out the Yankees in Games 1 and 2, then followed up with another strong pitching performance in a 3-2 win in Game 3. The game featured a couple of lead changes, and the Angels scored the winning run late. Jo Adell led the offense with a home run and two RBI.
The Yankees are 42-31 and first in the AL East Division. New York's offense has struggled for seven games, and the team has now lost six straight. The pitching has been strong, but the offense continues to waste quality outings. Four of the six losses have been by one run. Cody Bellinger led the offense in Game 3 with two hits and a solo home run.
Spread
- Angels +1.5 (+118)
- Yankees -1.5 (-134)
Moneyline
- Angels +228
- Yankees -263
Total
- OVER 9.5 (+102)
- UNDER 9.5 (-119)
*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Angels vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in four of LA Angels' last six games.
- LA Angels are 10-5 SU in its last 15 games.
- LA Angels are 13-6 SU in its last 19 games on the road.
- The total has gone UNDER in seven of NY Yankees' last seven games.
- NY Yankees are 0-6 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of NY Yankees' last six games against LA Angels.
Angels vs Yankees Injury Reports
Los Angeles Angels
- Jorge Soler, RF - Day-to-day
- Yoan Moncada, 3B - 10-day IL
- Chris Taylor, CF - 10-day IL
- Kevyn Castillo, CF - Day-to-day
- Anthony Rendon, 3B - 60-day IL
New York Yankees
- Duke Ellis, CF - Day-to-day
- Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 10-day IL
Angels vs Yankees Predictions and Picks
Los Angeles is 21-21 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The Angels rank 21st in runs scored, 28th in batting average, last in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are 24th in ERA. Taylor Ward leads the team in home runs and RBI and has just one hit and two RBI in this series. On the mound for the Angels is Tyler Anderson, who is 2-4 with a 4.44 ERA. He has four quality starts this season, but two of his last three outings were rough.
New York is 21-15 at home and 3-7 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank third in runs scored, 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are eighth in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in home runs, RBI, and batting average, but he has only one hit and five strikeouts in this series. On the mound for the Yankees is Carlos Rodón, who is 8-5 with a 3.01 ERA. Half of his starts have been quality outings, though he has struggled in his last two appearances.
Both teams have struggled to score, but the Yankees are long overdue for a breakout game. They'll look to avoid a four-game sweep, and they have the right guy on the mound in Rodón to help end the skid.