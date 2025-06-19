Angels vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 18: Luis Rengifo #2 of the Los Angeles Angels is safe at second base in the eighth inning as Oswald Peraza #18 of the New York Yankees can’t come up with the ball thrown for an error by Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 18, 2025 in New York City. A run scored on the play giving the Angels a 3-2 lead. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels look to complete a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees.

The Angels are 36-37 and third in the AL West Division. Los Angeles surprisingly has a chance to sweep one of the best teams in the league. The Angels shut out the Yankees in Games 1 and 2, then followed up with another strong pitching performance in a 3-2 win in Game 3. The game featured a couple of lead changes, and the Angels scored the winning run late. Jo Adell led the offense with a home run and two RBI.

The Yankees are 42-31 and first in the AL East Division. New York's offense has struggled for seven games, and the team has now lost six straight. The pitching has been strong, but the offense continues to waste quality outings. Four of the six losses have been by one run. Cody Bellinger led the offense in Game 3 with two hits and a solo home run.

Spread

Angels +1.5 (+118)

Yankees -1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

Angels +228

Yankees -263

Total

OVER 9.5 (+102)

UNDER 9.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on June 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of LA Angels' last six games.

LA Angels are 10-5 SU in its last 15 games.

LA Angels are 13-6 SU in its last 19 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of NY Yankees' last seven games.

NY Yankees are 0-6 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of NY Yankees' last six games against LA Angels.

Angels vs Yankees Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler, RF - Day-to-day

Yoan Moncada, 3B - 10-day IL

Chris Taylor, CF - 10-day IL

Kevyn Castillo, CF - Day-to-day

Anthony Rendon, 3B - 60-day IL

New York Yankees

Duke Ellis, CF - Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 10-day IL

Angels vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles is 21-21 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The Angels rank 21st in runs scored, 28th in batting average, last in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are 24th in ERA. Taylor Ward leads the team in home runs and RBI and has just one hit and two RBI in this series. On the mound for the Angels is Tyler Anderson, who is 2-4 with a 4.44 ERA. He has four quality starts this season, but two of his last three outings were rough.

New York is 21-15 at home and 3-7 in its last ten games. The Yankees rank third in runs scored, 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. In pitching, they are eighth in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in home runs, RBI, and batting average, but he has only one hit and five strikeouts in this series. On the mound for the Yankees is Carlos Rodón, who is 8-5 with a 3.01 ERA. Half of his starts have been quality outings, though he has struggled in his last two appearances.