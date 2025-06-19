2025 NFL Season: Six Teams Primed for Offensive Breakouts with Star Quarterbacks and Key Additions

PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 13: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown reception as Coby Bryant #8 of the Seattle Seahawks defends in the first quarter during a preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fresh talent and smart moves point to six NFL teams breaking out next season. League experts predict major offensive jumps from these squads in 2025.

Dallas slipped from second to 22nd in scoring after Dak Prescott went down in Week 9. Now they've added George Pickens to stretch the field. Last year, CeeDee Lamb stood alone, with no other pass-catcher coming close to his target count.

Jacksonville struck gold with new play-caller Liam Coen. His work turned Tampa Bay into an explosive force last year. First-year standout Brian Thomas Jr. lit up defenses for 1,282 yards, finding the end zone 10 times.

In Las Vegas, Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly have rebuilt from scratch. Geno Smith takes over at QB, while sixth pick Ashton Jeanty adds punch to a ground game that struggled for two straight years.

The Bears picked Ben Johnson to shape young QB Caleb Williams, who held the ball too long as a rookie. Their first-round pick, Colston Loveland, gives Williams a big target at tight end.

Bryce Young showed real growth in Carolina. His ability to handle pressure improved sharply, from taking sacks on 24.5% of pressures to just 16.9%. Strong blocking pushed the run game into the league's top third.