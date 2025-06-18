Yankees Slump Hits Five Games

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees' offense remained M.I.A. after a third straight shutout loss, and second straight to the LA Angels, this time by the score of 4-0 on Tuesday.

The Yankees managed only four hits, two of them by Giancarlo Stanton on Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers were an anemic 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, and left six men on base. It wasn't as bad as the night before, where the Yankees left 12 men on base, and were a combined 1-for-18 with RISP in a 1-0, 11-inning loss to the Angels.

Something has gotta give. The Yankees are too talented not to figure it out sooner rather than later. This season-long five-game losing streak is going to end, perhaps tonight, maybe tomorrow.

But the funny thing about disturbing trends like this is they tend to fester throughout a long season.

Pull back and look at the Yanks' results since their sweep of the aforementioned Angels back on May 28, New York is 7-10 in its last 17 games, including a 4-0 shutout loss to Cleveland on June 4, and an embarrassing 18-2 loss to the Dodgers on May 31.

In that time, the Yankees also lost five of six to the Boston Red Sox, the same Red Sox who sent Rafael Devers packing for San Francisco after a sweep of the Bombers last weekend.

So, who are these 2025 New York Yankees?

The Yanks haven't looked like the same offensive team that burst out of the gate with a thunder-bat infused sweep of the Brewers to open the season. In fact, over their first eight games of 2025, the Yankees were 6-2, scored 68 runs, and averaged 8.5 runs per game.

Since New York has averaged 4.7 runs per game, which is understandable over a larger sample size of a season, 64 games vs. just eight.

But in their last 21 games -- which is when this offensive ineptitude seemed to have started-- the Yankees have scored a total of 79 runs, or 3.76 runs per game.

In that stretch, the Yankees have scored seven or more runs in a game only three times; two of those games were losses to Boston.

For June, the Yankees are hitting only .233 as a team, with 15 homers, a third of which belong to Aaron Judge. Catcher Austin Wells is the only Yankee not named Judge who has double-digits in RBI this month, with 11.

The Yankees' issues seem to be indicative of a common problem they have had in recent years: they are a home run or nothing type of team. In recent seasons, we have seen the Yankees go cold when the long ball wasn't involved.

Two years ago, the Bombers suffered a nine-game skid in August where their bats went silent. Judge and Stanton both struggled to hit the Mendoza line in August of 2023. The Yanks wound up hitting only .220 that month as a team. That team missed the playoffs.