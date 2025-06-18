New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 17: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees slides safely into second during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are frigid in summertime. The Pinstripes haven't poked a single run across home plate since Saturday, tying a club record with three consecutive shut-out losses. Good pitching has been squandered as the Yankees' losing streak threatens to span two or more complete series. Only the significant cushion New York has over Tampa Bay is keeping the AL East lead safe for now.

New York will try to keep the LA Angels from taking a 3-0 lead in a four-game series at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EST tonight. The Halos won by a score of 4-0 on Tuesday following a 1-0 series-opening win.

With nine more scoreless innings, the Yankees would break the MLB record for consecutive futile frames set by the 51-103 New York Highlanders of 1908, an embarrassing mark for a division leader.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-114)

Angels +1.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Yankees -211

Angels +186

Total

OVER 9.5 (-113)

UNDER 9.5 (+101)

*The above data was collected on June 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Trends

The New York Yankees have gone 29 straight innings without scoring.

New York has lost five consecutive ball games.

Totals have gone UNDER in six straight New York Yankees games.

The LA Angels have a better win percentage on the road than at home in 2025.

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Luke Weaver is on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain.

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL following Tommy John surgery.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury.

Los Angeles Angels

Third baseman Yoan Moncada is on the 10-day IL with a knee injury.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon is on the 60-day IL with left hip impingement.

Relief pitcher Ben Joyce is out for the season following right shoulder surgery.

Center fielder Chris Taylor remains on the 10-day IL with a fracture in his left hand.

Relief pitcher Robert Stephenson is on the 15-day IL with a stretched nerve in his right arm.

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Predictions and Picks

In the truthful pilot episode of "The Bronx is Burning," Reggie Jackson and the Yankees can't buy a base hit. That season's team was decorated by October, but it took them a while to snap out of June's slump. Manager Billy Martin used the trick of drawing lots for a batting order to create a spark on offense.

This year's Yankees probably won't go that far. In fact, 2025's players are hinting that they think it's a fluke. "I don't think there's any reason to change up,” catcher Austin Wells tells Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. “I think it's just part of the season."