New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will attempt to force a rubber match in their three-game set against the Atlanta Braves tonight. The Braves managed to walk things off in the 11th inning, dealing a blow to the division-leading Mets. Losing to a rival is never an easy pill to swallow, especially when it comes in extra innings, so New York should be eager to even up the series score.

A trio of injuries has forced New York to look elsewhere for fill-in starting arms. Answering the call tonight is Paul Blackburn. His lone start of the season went pretty well, as he managed to hold the Los Angeles Dodgers scoreless over five frames of work. It only went downhill from there, as Blackburn was called upon out of the bullpen twice, allowing a total of seven runs over four innings of combined work. The Braves are a solid offensive team, potentially setting the stage for a third straight tough outing for Blackburn.

The Braves do not have the same concerns about their starting pitcher here. Chris Sale is set to take the mound for the 15th time this season. So far, he has compiled a 2.79 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP, two of the best statistics in the league, which indicate just how effective he has been in 2025. Even more impressive is the fact that Sale has not given up multiple runs in a game in a calendar month. The Mets are a strong offensive team, making this an entertaining matchup between two sides at the top of their game.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-136)

Braves -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline

Mets (+163)

Braves (-181)

Totals

Over 8.5 (-112)

Under 8.5 (-105)

The above data was collected on June 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets are 21-15 ATS when playing on the road.

The Mets are 9-8 ATS when playing a NL East opponent.

The under is 21-14-1 when the Mets play on the road.

The Braves are 7-8 ATS when playing an NL East opponent.

The Braves are 15-20 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 20-12-3 when Atlanta plays at home.

Mets vs Braves Injury Reports

New York Mets

Brett Baty, 3B — Day-to-Day.

Jesse Winker, DH — Out.

Mark Vientos, UTIL — Out.

Atlanta Braves

Daysbel Hernandez, RP — Out.

Mets vs Braves Predictions and Picks