Jets’ Lazard Trade Talks Pick Up After Rodgers Joins Steelers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Allen Lazard #10 of the New York Jets celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Trade buzz swirls around Allen Lazard as the New York Jets weigh their options at wide receiver. The pass-catcher pulled in 37 catches worth 530 yards while finding the end zone six times in his latest campaign.

Josh Reynolds has shot past the competition, standing out as the "clear-cut favorite" for the WR2 position, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Market interest spiked when Rodgers picked Pittsburgh.

Back in April, whispers of a cut turned into contract talks. The Jets kept their man but tweaked the terms, marking a shift in their strategy.

No team drafted Lazard in 2018, but Jacksonville signed him. Green Bay snatched him from the Jaguars' practice squad that winter, starting a five-year stint with the Pack.

His peak came in 2022: 60 grabs, 788 yards through the air. Then Rodgers went down. Three fill-in passers managed just 23 throws his way, netting 311 yards in a tough stretch.

The chemistry between Lazard and Rodgers sparked in Wisconsin. Both men talked up a New York reunion before Lazard reached for his phone to call the Jets.

The front office might sit tight until exhibition games wrap up. They need to see how their passing attack clicks with fresh faces in the mix.