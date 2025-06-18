Jets’ Defense Takes Form Under New Coach Washington

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: A special logo honoring the September 11th victems is seen on the back of the New York Jets helmets during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Eric Washington joins the New York Jets as defensive line coach, bringing NFL coaching skills from his 17-year career. He steps in after serving as the Bears' defensive coordinator last season.

"I see a bunch of guys who are hungry, I feel like they are going to get after it this year, I'm super excited," said Jamien Sherwood.

During his time with Carolina from 2011 to 2019, Washington worked six years with Steve Wilks, who now runs the Jets' defense. Under Washington's watch, the Bears ranked 22nd in defensive DVOA in 2024.

Questions remain about the interior line spot next to Quinnen Williams. As camp draws near, Byron Cowart and Leonard Taylor III compete for the position.

At minicamp, Jay Tufele spoke well of the unit's potential. Young talent mixes with proven players in a defensive tackle group aiming to pressure quarterbacks more effectively.

Washington's arrival strengthens the staff. His NFL path started in Chicago back in 2008. Before that, he spent four years shaping Northwestern's defensive front in the college ranks.

Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson hold down the edge spots. Both players took snaps with the starting defense during June's minicamp work.