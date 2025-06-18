ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Braves Turn Up Heat on Mets

The Mets pitching woes continued to hold them back, this time against the Atlanta Braves.

Michael Cohen
Ronald Acuna (back arms up) celebrates a Braves win over the Mets.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as Alex Verdugo #8 scores during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on June 17, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

 (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

When the New York Mets most desperately needed a win, their allegorical tormentors, the Atlanta Braves, once again found a way to stomp all over their hearts in an extra-inning 5-4 Mets loss that extended the Amazin's skid to four games.

There, the Mets were leading 4-1 in the eighth inning with David Peterson rolling through the Braves' lineup. On the scoreboard, the Phillies had already lost to Miami, so a win over Atlanta would have gained the Mets another game in the standings.

It just wasn't meant to be.

In a collapse symbolic of so many when the Mets played in Atlanta, whether it be a the Launchpad (AKA Atlanta Fulton County Stadium), or Turner Field (a true house of horrors in Mets history), the Mets found a way to lose epically.

The problems started when the Mets tried to push Peterson into the eighth inning. He walked Nick Allen to lead off the inning, then served up a single to Ronald Acuna Jr. Finally, manager Carlos Mendoza removed the tiring Peterson, but the damage was already done.

Reed Garrett, who has been perhaps the Mets' most consistent reliever this year, picked the wrong time to have his worst outing. Marcell Ozuna laced a double down the left field line, driving three runners in to tie the game at four.

The Mets never recovered.

In the top of the ninth, Juan Soto got crossed up on a spectacular catch by Acuna at the wall, and wound up getting doubled up off of first base for a double play. The Mets never threatened again.

So here the Amazin's are in the midst of a four-game skid. Peterson was this close to changing the narrative, but the story is too obvious: the Mets have pitching problems.

With the Phillies bearing down on them in the standings and Atlanta still proving to be a thorn in their side, the Mets desperately need their pitching to hold up. And that might be a challenge moving forward, especially with Kodi Senga and Taylor Megill both on the Injury List.

MLBNew York Mets
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Francisco Lindor looks on in frustration.
New York MetsConcerns Brew as Mets & Yankees Both SweptMichael Cohen
Mets Poised to Promote Pitching Phenom Nolan McLean to Major Leagues
New York MetsMets Poised to Promote Pitching Phenom Nolan McLean to Major LeaguesJim Mayhew
Former Mets DH J.D. Martinez Considered as Possible Answer to Team’s Batting Struggles
New York MetsFormer Mets DH J.D. Martinez Considered as Possible Answer to Team’s Batting StrugglesJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect