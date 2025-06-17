NHL Stars Give Teams More Than Their Money’s Worth in 2024-25 Season

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 26: Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche and Mikael Granlund #64 of the Dallas Stars chase after a loose puck during the second period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

At $8.5 million, Leon Draisaitl gave Edmonton much more than they paid for. Stats show he brought $14.9 million worth of skill to the ice, scoring 52 times and setting up 54 more goals in just 71 games.

The numbers tell a clear story. No other player matched his mix of scoring touch and smart plays. His work on both ends of the ice set him apart from others who cost their teams far more money.

Quinn Hughes stood out on Vancouver's blue line. The young captain missed some time but still led his team by 26 points. At under $8 million, he cost less than half of what some other top defenders made.

Tampa Bay struck gold with Brandon Hagel. His $6.5 million deal looked tiny next to his 90-point season. When he skated, the Lightning controlled the puck nearly 60% of the time.

Minnesota's star Kirill Kaprizov missed half the year but still showed his worth. His points came at a 112-per-season pace. The Wild got $14.9 million of talent for just $9 million.

Cale Makar proved why he's the NHL's top defender. His 30 goals and 62 assists earned him a second Norris Trophy. Colorado paid $9 million but got nearly $15 million in value back.

Young players on small deals made big marks, too. Jackson LaCombe stepped up as Anaheim's best defender, scoring 14 times on a tiny $925,000 deal. In Winnipeg, Dylan Samberg locked down the defense while making just $1.4 million.

Teams need these smart deals to win. Take Sidney Crosby: at 37, he still put up 91 points for Pittsburgh on his $8.7 million contract. That's the kind of value that helps build winners under the cap.