Mets vs Braves Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Mets will try to shake off a weekend sweep when they open a three-game road series against the Atlanta Braves tonight at Truist Park. First pitch is…

The New York Mets will try to shake off a weekend sweep when they open a three-game road series against the Atlanta Braves tonight at Truist Park. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. EST.

New York (45–27) was outscored 24–9 across three straight losses to the Rays, capped by a 9–0 shutout on Sunday. Despite the skid, the Mets remain on top of the NL East and have won 10 of their last 14 overall. Pete Alonso continues to lead the offense with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a .293 average.

Atlanta (31–39) dropped their series finale to Colorado, 10–1, but has won three of its last four. Matt Olson paces the team with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Left-hander David Peterson (5–2, 2.49 ERA) gets the start for the Mets. He's held opponents to just four home runs over nearly 80 innings and has nearly a 3:1 strikeout-to-walks ratio. Braves rookie Spencer Schwellenbach (5–4, 3.11 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta, carrying a 1.00 WHIP and coming off a two-run complete game in his last start.

Spread

  • Mets +1.5 (-179)
  • Braves -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

  • Mets +116
  • Braves -132

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-108)
  • Under 8.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on June 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Both teams are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 on the over/under in their past 10 games.
  • The total has gone over in five of the Mets' past seven games and in four of the Braves' last six.
  • The Mets are 14-6 straight up in their last 20 games.
  • The Braves are 4-9 straight up in their past 13 games.
  • The Mets are 1-4 straight up in their last five games against Atlanta.
  • The Braves are 12-4 straight up in their last 16 home games against the Mets.

Mets vs Braves Injury Reports

Mets

  • Brooks Raley, RP — 60-day IL (elbow)
  • Frankie Montas, SP  60-day IL (lat)
  • Mark Vientos, 3B — 10-day IL (hamstring)
  • Kodai Senga, SP — 15-day IL (hamstring)
  • Jesse Winker, LF — 10-day IL (oblique)
  • Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (oblique)

Braves

  • Daysbel Hernandez, RP — 15-day IL (forearm)
  • AJ Smith-Shawver, SP — Out for season (elbow)

Mets vs Braves Predictions and Picks

"This is a great spot to back the Mets on the road, as all the averages will regress to the mean in this one. New York is coming off three straight surprising losses to the Rays; this will not keep up as the Mets are too talented and have been leading the division all season .... The Braves just got rocked 10-1 against the Rockies, and Colorado is the worst team in the league. The Mets will get back to winning on Tuesday night." — Paul Biagioli, Winners and Whiners

"This National League East battle features two pitchers coming off spectacular performances. David Peterson gave up six hits and no walks with six strikeouts in nine scoreless innings. Spencer Schwellenbach also went the distance, striking out nine in his first career complete game .... This game features two teams headed in the opposite direction. Atlanta has lost nine of their last 13 games, and five of their last seven at home. The Mets have won four of five away from Citi Field. I like the Mets here." — Jason Raffoul, Statsalt

"I'm on the Braves in this one. I just think that Atlanta's the team in better shape coming into this game with the edge in starting pitching. Spencer Schwellenbach's started to show signs of turning things around after a rough start to the year, and I think he keeps it going with a win over a division rival here. Give me the Braves in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

Laura BernheimWriter
